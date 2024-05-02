Google plans to display labels on the Play Store indicating official government apps





Today, after months of testing, Google is rolling out labels to the Play Store that indicate official state and federal apps in more than 14 countries. This new label will help users weed out apps that steal money and data by pretending to be official apps.

The company says these badges currently cover more than 2,000 apps in countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, South Korea, the US, Brazil, Indonesia, India, and Mexico. The company teased this feature last November when it announced new rules for app developers.

Users will be able to see the new 'Government' badge on the official app. When you tap the badge, you'll see a pop-up that says, “Play has verified that this app is affiliated with a government agency.” Badges also appear in lists such as “Top Charts” in the app.

Google said it is working with governments and its development partners to include badges in apps. In India, the company is facing an issue with a number of fake central and state government apps popping up on the Play Store to scam people.

The company noted that Play Store policies already disallow apps with false descriptions, misleading icons, or screenshots, especially those that claim to be official apps.

Google's deceptive practices rules say common violations include “apps that falsely claim affiliation with a government agency or provide or promote government services that are not properly authorized.” ing.

Google said it is asking developers to provide evidence if they have sufficient permission to process government documents for security reasons. The government is also encouraging people to create developer accounts and publish apps on Google Play using their official email IDs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/05/02/google-will-now-show-labels-in-play-store-to-denote-official-government-apps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos