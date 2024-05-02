University receives grant to expand game design and development education





The new grants and proposed projects strive to foster Connecticut's pipeline of innovation and technology talent while creating exciting new opportunities for current and future students.

May 2, 2024

Written by Renee Chmiel, Marketing and Communications Department

Bergami Center for Science, Technology, and Innovation at the University of New Haven.

For Timothy Fraedrich '25, majoring in computer science with a concentration in game design and development not only allows him to study something he's passionate about. It also lays the foundation for him to pursue his dream career. He says he is constantly amazed by what games have to offer and dreams of helping create games that people around the world can enjoy.

As a Charger, Fraedrich has had exciting opportunities to develop his skills, including the unique opportunity to earn a certification from Unity, a California-based video game software development company. The university is working with Unity to integrate the company's frameworks and certifications into the in-demand Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BSCS-G2D) with an emphasis in game design and development. Masu.

This collaboration is already creating valuable opportunities for students like Fredrich. He had free access to the materials he needed to prepare for the exam, including preparation courses and practice tests. Earning this certification will make students more marketable when applying for jobs and equip them with the skills to excel in their careers.

timothy fredrich 25

Fredrich said working on personal projects, taking courses and running through the entire courseware helped him feel well prepared for the exam. Having a certification shows employers that I am familiar with Unity as a system and engine as a whole, not just a programmer who happens to be running code in Unity.

Tools needed for full-fledged activities

The university received a grant from the state of Connecticut as part of the state's Tech Talent Accelerator (TTA), funded by the New England Commission on Higher Education and the Business and Higher Education Forum. Workforce Development Initiatives are designed to help Connecticut realize its economic potential and close skills gaps in high-demand technology fields. The university was one of seven technology education programs in the state selected in 2022 as part of an effort to rapidly increase the competitiveness of the state's post-secondary institutions and meet growing business demand for technology skills.

The funding will be used to strategically improve the BSCS-G2D curriculum in collaboration with SphereGen, Arsome and Pleiadian, leading companies in the field with university relationships. We also develop, implement, and evaluate industry-recognized educational materials, credentials, and certificates to enhance students' educational opportunities at the university.

Dr. Mehdi Mekuni, coordinator of the university's undergraduate program in computer science and who also leads the university's game design and development concentration, hopes the proposed project will attract new students to the program. He is excited about the university's collaboration with Unity, which is already empowering students' education and career readiness.

He said he is excited to see how students have been empowered by integrating Unity certifications into BSCS-G2D. By blending academic rigor with industry-recognized certifications, we've given talented people the tools they need to jump-start their careers.

Dr. Mehdi Mekni (right) is passionate about creating educational opportunities for students.Everything you need to know

The idea is to bridge the gap between education and employment, grow Connecticut's technology sector, foster innovation, and establish a pipeline of skilled professionals. The proposed project will help strengthen the university's position as a hub for game design and development education, while addressing the growing need for skilled professionals in this field. It will also work to increase diversity and inclusion in the sector, especially among underrepresented populations.

The proposed project would establish important partnerships with community colleges and create more avenues for students to continue their education at four-year schools such as the University of New Haven. They will also co-create curriculum modules that focus on increasingly important competencies in technology, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. Dr. Mekuni also envisions creating new opportunities for workforce development through gaming-focused state conferences and career fairs.

Dr. Mekuni said this initiative will not only enhance students' academics but also propel them towards success in the dynamic field of game design and development. None of this would have been possible without the support of the Tech Talent Accelerator Fund and our valued collaborators, including Unity Technologies, Pleiadian Systems Corporation, SphereGen, and Arsome. They have all been instrumental in making this project a reality.

For Fraedrich, a computer science major, the support of the Tech Talent Accelerator program and the university's collaboration with Unity has already created rewarding and important educational opportunities and prepared him for his dream career. This is an area where his talents are needed, and thanks to efforts supported by the university and the state's Tech Talent Accelerator, he has the tools he needs to excel.

He said that the Unity course was my favorite when I was a computer science student. After graduating, he wants to become a game developer or a Unity developer. These courses taught me everything I needed to know to do that.

