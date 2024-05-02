Microsoft and OpenAI partnership born of Google AI envy





Emails from the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google reveal how Microsoft executives were wary of, and even envious of, Google's AI leadership.

CTO Kevin Scott wrote in an email thread that he is very concerned about the rapid growth of Google's AI capabilities. He initially dismissed the company's gameplay stunt, but said he was likely referring to Google's AlphaGo model. In this email, he mentions Gmail's autocomplete feature, which executives say is very good. Microsoft had a hard time copying Google's BERT-large, an AI model that decodes the meaning and context of words in sentences. It took him six hours for the company to replicate the model, while Google went further in developing a more elaborate and large-scale model.

Scott said Microsoft's machine learning team has some very smart people, but their ambitions are constrained and the company is years behind its competitors in terms of scale for machine learning. All this led to his multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI in 2019. Since then, OpenAI has invested his $13 billion.

The Cheyenne supercomputer is currently being sold at auction for a fraction of its list price.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is the first major VR game exclusively for Quest 3

May's PlayStation Plus games include Ghostrunner 2 and modern classic Tunic

What connects you to B2B marketers in West Virginia? Four letters.

LinkedIn, the career-centric social network, is getting into the game. But it's like a serious game based on words that my mother used to play when I was a child. LinkedIn describes these as thought-oriented games, and the format will likely be familiar to fans of The New York Times Games app. Each game can be played only once per day for him and he can share his score with his friends. And maybe… let's start a conversation about how we can help each other with his targeted SaaS projects. Yes, I have feelings about who contacts me on LinkedIn.

They appear to be trying to entice users to avoid in-app service fees.

TikTok is allegedly allowing (and encouraging) certain users to purchase coins directly from its website, in violation of Apple's App Store rules. TikTok appears to be giving some iOS users the option to try recharging on tiktok.com to avoid the in-app service fee, which Apple charges a 30% fee on purchases. That fee will likely be passed on to these users. It is definitely not available to all users and seems to be for TikTok users who have previously purchased a large amount of TikTok Whale coins.

Someone took the APK and put it on an Android phone.

Rabbit

Rabbit R1 is a pocket-sized AI virtual assistant device that runs Android under the hood. Currently, an early user can take her R1 APK and install it on his Android smartphone and get it working with all if not all the features. If so, what's the point of a $200 gadget?

In a statement to Android Authority, Rabbit CEO Jesse Lyu said Rabbit R1 is not an Android app. He added that because R1 works with a very bespoke AOSP (Android Open Source Project) build and low-level firmware modifications, most local pirated APKs cannot access the R1 service. Please stay tuned as we are finishing up our own in-depth review.

