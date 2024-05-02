Darkheart Content Update Notes — World of Warcraft — Blizzard News





The next content update for DragonflightDark Heart will be released on May 7th, and the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria event will be released worldwide on May 16th at 10am PDT So mark your calendars.

Prologue to the war within

The Dark Heart content update brings the final chapter of the Dragonflight expansion and sets the stage for the story of the upcoming expansion, The War Within.

Khadgar has summoned you to Dalaran to help investigate a mysterious figure called the Harbinger who possesses a powerful artifact called the Darkheart. The Archmage also asked Alleria to join her to provide her unique perspective on Windrunner.

Draenei and Troll Heritage Armor

Draenei

Players level 50 and above can begin the quest “An Artificer's Appeal” by searching for a magically sealed parcel in Stormwind. This will allow them to complete the Legacy questline and receive the Lost Emberi's Embrace and the Temple of Telhamat's Endurance Her Ensemble. Each ensemble includes shoulders, back, chest, wrists, hands, hips, legs, feet, and two helmets.

troll

Players level 50 and above can find Ziguma in Orgrimmar, which offers the quest “Return to the Echo Isles.” This allows them to complete the Legacy questline and receive the Covenant of the Darkspear and the Ensemble of Darkspear Allegiance. Each ensemble includes shoulders, back, chest, wrists, hands, hips, legs, feet, and a mask. Additionally, Darkspear troll players will receive her two additional head slot cosmetic items tied to the storyline.

Wow Remix: Mists of Pandaria Event

The World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria event starts on May 16th and you can participate in various events. This limited-time event allows players to relive the entire Mists of Pandaria expansion with acceleration levels 10-70. All loot has been completely overhauled and features powerful new effects that players can use to shape, power up, and power on their experiences. [LEARN MORE]

Features include:

Leveling and content will be accelerated, allowing you to take on almost any quest, scenario, dungeon, or raid. Create a new WoW Remix character starting at level 10 and adventure through events up to level 70. Loot Mountains: Get powerful items from quests, chests, creatures, bosses, and more. Customizable items allow you to power up to the limit and take on even more challenging content. Convert unwanted items into bronze, which can be used to upgrade items and purchase cosmetics. Keep what you collect: Bring your collection of transmogs, mounts, and pets to The War Within. Added 6 new hair colors for the character Kul Tiran. Class Hunter Hunter's pet stable has been updated: the pet preview window is now larger. Displays detailed information about your pet, including a list of abilities. You can favorite your pet and add it to a separate group at the top of your stable list. The stable list can now be searched and sorted by name, specialty, ability, and more. You can now rename your pet directly from the stable without a certificate item. Pets can now be released directly from the stable without having to be summoned. For the Beast Mastery specialization, pets summoned by the Animal Companion talent now have their own slot next to the list of active pets. Tooltips have been updated to reflect this change. The drop rate of “Oozing Necrolei Eggs'' obtained from the items “Tribute of the Ambitious'' and “Tribute of the Bond of Duty'' has been increased. Quests All Dragonflight quests that were previously available at Renown level are now available to all player characters at max level, regardless of Renown. Celebrate in your own way After hearing about Azeroth's past Visage Day celebrations from her girlfriends Chromie and Kalegos, Embersal feels pressured to choose her own form of Visage. However, she is still unsure about the path she should take. For more information, talk to Chromie in Valdraken. Sins of the Sisters The night elves have arrived in Belameth to bury the family they lost in Teldrassil. But when her late sister is revealed to be a traitor, will the night elf show forgiveness to her sister or demand responsibility for her crimes? Level 70 players will be able to play Bel' You can start this questline by talking to Malfuurion Stormrage on the Terrace of the Moon in ameth and accepting the quest “An Uncommon Request.” User Interface and Accessibility Several changes have been made to improve the group search experience in the out-of-the-box group finder: Added a filter button that allows you to filter results by: Specific dungeons Available roles Already No classes are in the group Tanks and/or healers are already in the group Leader's minimum Mythic + Difficulty Rating The role icons in each list now show the class color, so You can see the current group composition at a glance. List tooltips now display leader information in a more readable format, including Mythic + rating, best key for listed dungeons, and best key for all dungeons. List tooltips now display information for all members of the group, including their area of ​​expertise and his Mythic+ rating. The list tooltip now displays the dungeon/raid name and difficulty. Added a Help Tips tutorial to teach players that they can search for key ranges to get accurate results (such as 6-10 or 7-7). Groups that no longer meet the filter criteria are marked with a red background (for example, if you select an available damage roll and the listed group is filled with damage dealers). Force-rejected groups are automatically marked in red and sorted below. In the Reader applicant pane, applicant tooltips now display applicant information in a more readable format. Applicant's Mythic + rating, highest key for listed dungeons, and highest key for all dungeons. Advanced filters are only visible for max level characters. Filter options are now saved between sessions. Language filters will no longer be displayed for characters in the North American Realm. Rejected applications are now saved between updates. Recipes can now be tracked from the Crafting Orders window. Added option to Auction House filter to only display current expansion items. Dragonriding Races locations can now be toggled using map filters. You can now create or search for groups to participate in a scenario by clicking the group finder icon in the scenario objective. Reduced the number of help hint tutorials that appear when logging in with a new character. Vehicle tooltips now display the category the vehicle belongs to (land, underwater, flying, or dragon riding). When previewing an ensemble or arsenal, the dressing room now displays a list of items included in the bundle. You can view each item individually by clicking its name in the list. The Solo Shuffle scoreboard now displays the match result (win, tie, or loss) in the title. TRADING POST Mount categories (ground, aquatic, flying, or dragonriding) are now displayed in the Trading Post details panel. Level requirements for using mounts are now displayed in the Trading Post details panel. Special animations for combat and mounts can now be toggled at the Trading Post.

Click here to view all content update notes.

For customer support for World of Warcraft, please visit our support site or our customer support discussion forum. If you find any bugs, please let us know in our bug report forum.

