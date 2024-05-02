Apple deal could have been suicidal for Google, company lawyer says





Enlarge / John Schmidtlein, partner at Williams & Connolly LLP and Google litigation lead at Alphabet Inc., arrives in federal court in Washington, DC, on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Midway through the first day of closing arguments in the Justice Department's massive antitrust case against Google, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said that many Google users probably believe that Google's market dominance is harming them. The Justice Department's assertion raises questions that have been considered for many years.

“What should Google have done to stay out of the Justice Department's crosshairs?” Mehta asked the plaintiffs midway through the first of two full days of closing arguments.

The Justice Department and state attorneys general who filed the lawsuit say Google has degraded the quality of search everywhere online, primarily by locking rivals out of the default locations on devices and browsers. By paying billions of dollars in default listing fees that governments claim have allowed Google to hoard traffic and profits, Google has made it nearly impossible for competitors to secure enough traffic to compete. , ultimately reducing competition and innovation in search by limiting the number of viable search engines. market.

Kenneth Dinzer, the Justice Department's chief litigator, told Mehta that Google should have acknowledged the search giant's huge market share and been more careful with its antitrust obligations. He said it was something to consider. Instead, Dinzer argued, Google chose to “conceal” and “destroy documents” because it knew it would violate antitrust laws.

“What should Google have done?” Dinzer told Mehta. “They should have realized that by demanding a halt to any default, they were opening themselves up to challenges to their actions.”

Google's most controversial default agreement is its 21-year contract with Apple, which Mehta described as the “core” of the government's case against Google. During the trial, a witness inadvertently blurted out a carefully guarded secret from Google about how highly it valued its deal with Apple. It has been revealed that Google pays out 36 percent of its search ad revenue from Safari just to keep it the default search tool in Apple's browser. In 2022 alone, court documents revealed that Google paid Apple $20 billion in acquisition fees, Bloomberg reported.

This is in stark contrast to the 12% of revenue Android manufacturers receive from their default agreement with Google. The government wants the court to consider all of these default deals to be anticompetitive, and Dinzer said in closing arguments that these default deals ultimately helped Google become the best search engine today. He suggested that it was a “central part” of “many” of Google's xenophobic actions that allowed it to become “Capture defaults and prevent rivals from accessing those defaults.”

Google's lawyers argue that Google is successful on its own merits. Today, lead litigator John Schmidlein said that antitrust laws are meant to protect the competitive process, and that companies like Microsoft failed to recognize how important mobile search would become and failed to invest and innovate. It repeatedly pointed out that it does not protect any specific competitors.

“Gaining an advantage simply by winning on quality may have an impact on rivals, but the question is whether it will have an anticompetitive effect.” “It does not show that Microsoft would have overthrown Google otherwise.”

But Dinzer argued that “just because one competitor made a mistake doesn't mean Google can monopolize this market forever.” When asked to explain why everyone, including some of Google's rivals, testified that Google won the contract purely because it was the best search engine, Dinzer said that Google's rivals “were willing to “The fact that he may have cashed a check for 1,000 people tells us nothing,'' warned Mehta.

Schmidlein said Google could have crossed the line with the deal with Apple, but it didn't.

“Google didn't tell Apple that if they didn't make us the default, they shouldn't do Google searches at all on Apple devices,” Schmidlein argued. “That would be suicide for Google.”

It is still unclear where Mr. Mehta stands on the matter, but he has made it clear that he will carefully cross-examine both sides and hopes all the biggest questions will be answered after closing arguments on Friday night. I have to.

But Mehta suggested at one point today that competing with Google for default position seemed potentially “impossible.”

“How can we spend billions of dollars to get rid of Google?” Mehta asked. “Is there actually competition for the default spot?”

According to Schmidtlein, this is exactly what “competition on merit'' looks like.

“Google is winning because it's better, and Apple thinks Google is better for its users,” Schmidlein argued. “Antitrust law is not designed to guarantee a competitive market. It is designed to guarantee a competitive process.”

Proving the potential anticompetitive effects of Google's default contracts, particularly the one with Apple, has long been considered the most important point in winning the government's case. So it's no surprise that Bill Kavanaugh, a lawyer representing the state's attorney general, praised Mehta, asking, “What should Google have done?” Kavanaugh said that was the “right question” to ask at this trial.

“What should they have done 10 years ago when they recognized that we were a monopolist and that we effectively controlled the market? “Should we proceed?'' Kavanaugh argued. “That's the question they answered, and they got it wrong.''

The government appears to be arguing that fewer exclusionary concerns posed by Google's default contract would lead to more competition and more investment and innovation in search. But the government argued that as long as Google controlled the general search market, users would not be able to search the web the way they wanted.

Google is hoping Mr. Mehta will reject the government's theory and instead rule that Google has done nothing to prevent competitors from improving their search experience. Earlier in the day, Mehta told the Justice Department that Google is “struggled to understand how search engine innovation is halted or degraded as a result of a lack of competition.” ” he said.

Closing arguments will continue Friday. Mehta is expected to rule until late summer or early autumn.

