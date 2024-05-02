First effective treatment for spitting cobra snake bites discovered





Cobra venom is incredibly powerful and can cause skin necrosis, a rapid destruction of the skin, muscle, and bone surrounding the snake bite site, which can include limb loss or amputation in extreme cases. Permanent injury or disfigurement may result.

Professor Nicholas Casewell and colleagues at LSTM used the repurposed small molecule drug varespradib to eliminate one of the two main skin necrosis-causing toxins in exhaled cobra venom. They found that blocking prevents skin and muscle damage.

It is estimated that snake bites cause long-term negative effects on approximately 400,000 people worldwide each year, with a significant proportion of these in Africa being caused by cobra bites.

At present, there are no effective treatments to deal with the severe local poisoning caused by exhaling cobra venom. Existing antivenoms only work on bites by other snake species and are often ineffective for treating localized envenomations because antivenom antibodies are too large to effectively penetrate the area surrounding the bite site. .

Professor Nicholas Casewell said: “Our findings hold great promise for improving the treatment of snakebites in the tropics.”Current treatments for spitting cobra bites are widely considered to be ineffective, and this is common in large parts of Africa. This means that the rate of disability and amputations remains high. Our data show that blocking just one of the major toxin families in cobra venom may prevent the debilitating tissue damage seen in thousands of snakebite patients each year. It shows that it is high.

Professor Casewells' team, led by PhD student Keira Bartlett and Dr Stephen Hall, then of LSTM and now of Lancaster University, also included researchers from Canada, Denmark, Costa Rica and the US, to find the cobra that first spewed. The poison was analyzed and the toxin responsible was determined. The poison causes skin necrosis. The results showed that the cytotoxic three-finger toxin (CTx) is the main culprit, but the phospholipase A2 (PLA2) toxin plays an important role in this process.

Local injections of the PLA2 inhibitor varespradib reduced the extent of skin necrosis even when administered within 1 hour after venom administration, and the protective effect conferred by this drug extended to venom-induced muscle toxicity.

According to the authors, the results of this study demonstrate that varespradib is invaluable against the tissue-damaging effects of black-necked and red-spitting cobra venom, which cause widespread morbidity in snakebite victims across the African continent. This suggests that it may be a promising treatment.

Lead author Keira Bartlett said: “These findings are very promising. Not only will this provide a new treatment for which no effective one existed until now, but varespradib has already been tested in human clinical trials, including in snakebite. It is expected to be used in real-world patients soon, so it may become available soon.

Dr Hall added: 'Snakebites are a devastating and neglected tropical disease, with hundreds of thousands of victims suffering permanent injuries each year from tissue destruction caused by necrotic snake venom. ” Our study shows that a repurposed drug, varespradib, is incredibly effective in controlling such necrosis caused by the African spitting cobra. This is an interesting discovery because their venom is particularly fast-acting and destructive. We hope this research will help pave the way for future snakebite treatments that can save lives and limbs for victims around the world.

Professor Casewells' team is already looking for viable treatments to effectively block the toxic CTx. If treatments against both toxins were available, they could potentially increase the efficacy of varespradib and significantly reduce the long-term morbidity associated with spitting cobra bites in Africa and other regions. There is.

