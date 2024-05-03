Google I/O 2024 when and what to expect: Android 15, Gemini, Wear OS, and more





Kelly Wang/ZDNET

Google has already had an eventful year, rebranding its AI chatbot from Bard to Gemini and releasing several new AI models. At this year's Google I/O, we expect the company to make further announcements regarding his AI, its various apps and services, and some new hardware for his 2024.

When is Google I/O?

Google's annual developer conference will be held on May 14th and 15th at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The first day's keynote, featuring Google leaders on stage to announce the company's latest hardware and software, begins at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Google I/O

Google will livestream the event on its main website and on YouTube for the public and media. Register for the event for free on the Google I/O landing page to receive email updates, watch on-demand sessions, and more. As in the past two years, I/O will also have an in-person element, with media and developers invited to attend. ZDNET will be in the crowd at Mountain View.

What to expect at Google I/O?

Last week, Google shared its I/O schedule online. This includes the full agenda of keynotes, technical sessions, and workshops scheduled for the event, giving you a glimpse of the key announcements to expect.

As expected from the announcements made already this year, the main focus of the event will be on artificial intelligence.

Also: These 3 Gemini upgrades will help you get more out of your AI assistant

In addition to the technology having its own “What's new in Google AI” keynote, other keynote descriptions such as the “What's new in Android” keynote and mentions under the title “What's new in Firebase” There is also generative AI sprinkled throughout. To build Gen AI capabilities. ”

We've also confirmed more than 10 “tech sessions” for developers related to generative AI, focusing on topics like the latest Gemma advances and learning how to use multimodal search extension generation with Gemini. I'm guessing.

For reference, AI was also a highlight at last year's I/O, with major announcements including two new large language models (PaLM 2 and Bard-now-Gemini), new AI features in Android 14, and improvements to chatbots. there was. .

Android news at Google I/O

Similarly, we'll likely learn more about new features in Android 15 this year. Android 15 will likely include a myriad of new AI features, updates to Gemini, and even a new large-scale language model.

A technical session titled “Building for the Future of Wear OS” confirmed that Google will announce Wear OS 5 following the launch of Wear OS 4 in July 2023. With the new smartwatch software, we may also get more information about future versions. pixel watch 3.

Also: New Pixel 8a leak hints at major upgrade in almost every way

The event schedule also highlights new software upgrades across Android 15, Android in-car experience, Chrome OS, and Android developer tools.

Google I/O may also introduce some new hardware. Considering the recent Google Pixel 8a leaks, it's almost certain that this smartphone will be released or at least unveiled before or during Google I/O 2024. His Pixel 7a, announced at last year's event, proved to be an impressive product. It was a mid-range smartphone when ZDNET reviewed it, and leaks of this year's iteration indicate that the latest model will offer even better upgrades.

Google I/O is known for its surprises. That means you can always count on something no one is talking about (at least not yet). ZDNET will be covering the event, so whether you plan on watching or not, make sure to get the latest updates.

