All illuminated on how NBCUniversals' culture of collaboration and innovation skyrockets personal growth





Kate Radway sits in the sunny Lisbon office of NBCUniversal, a hub for one of the company's tech teams, which is building a global streaming platform with a variety of apps around the world, not just Peacock. Told.

For the New York-based VP of Product, engagement experience at Peacock means working alongside international teams in Australia, the UK and Portugal is part of the daily job. She has been with the company for two years now and has become familiar with the Lisbon office.

She said she appreciates the opportunity to build relationships and have face-to-face conversations. Leaders here believe this is an important aspect of culture building. To me, that's a huge investment to ensure you build strong connections that lead to great work and keep people in jobs they want to come to every day.

When Radway joined Peacock in a supervisory role, the promise of autonomy and transparency paved the way for her to make meaningful contributions and find room to grow professionally.

In my previous job, my experience was like being in a dark warehouse where I could hold a flashlight and see a little bit of what was in front of me, but I didn't know what the whole was or what my contribution was to the whole. You couldn't see what was going on, Radway explained. At Peacock, we found everything lit in a refreshing and reassuring way. I immediately felt it was a place I wanted to stay long term.

As Radway delved into the intellectual challenges posed by the content discovery role, she found that leaders gave her the space to explore her own leadership style and the strategies her team should take going forward.

That trust has been a great asset in my journey so far at Peacock and led to a strong connection with NBCUniversal, she said. Finding ways to give team members autonomy and space to grow with support across the organization creates unexpected opportunities for everyone.

Radways quickly included a move into the role of senior director and vice president, with NBCUniversals' leadership encouragement and support of the company's strong professional development program.

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversals' investments in workforce development include initiatives such as Talent Labs and Core Labs, which provide a path to continuous learning and upskilling, as well as programs such as Pivot, which provides mentorship and guidance to VP candidates. Also included.

Both from his own experience and reflecting on the movement of the team as a whole, Radway emphasized the company's meritocratic approach to growth, with advancement opportunities not limited by past roles but based on potential and ambition. He emphasized that it depends on

Audrey Morris, who works as a senior data analyst in advanced content and strategic analytics, said NBCUniversals' commitment to talent development in decision science led her to leave the company's rotating page program and advance during her five years at Peacock. It's done.

Although he initially shied away from data and numbers, Morris was attracted to the analytical aspects of his first role within the growth marketing team, particularly its focus on data-driven decision-making. As Peacock experienced significant growth and organizational change, Morris' role evolved and she increasingly collaborated with the decision science team.

Throughout her career, Morris' managers played a pivotal role in guiding her career development, always helping her find new opportunities and encouraging her to take on impossible tasks. With the support and guidance of her manager, Morris explored different areas of decision science and ultimately found a passion for content analysis.

Since my first day at Peacock, a leader who asks me what I want and where I want my career to go, even if it would have been easier for me to leave or stay where I am. I was very lucky to work with them. She said it was the most needed thing. When I joined my current team, I didn't have the typical skillset as a data analyst, but my manager and new teammates valued what I brought to the table and wanted to We met on location and guided me through what felt like a major career shift. .

NBCUniversals' structured career development tools, such as Career Ladder, help employees like Morris understand their career paths and develop the skills they need to advance. These tools, along with transparency, open communication, and collaboration, create space for exploration and growth.

Mr. Morris emphasized the excitement and innovation built into NBCUniversal's culture, particularly the Peacock team during a period of high growth. The company celebrates achievements collectively and fosters a sense of belonging and pride among employees.

I love the cross-team and cross-level collaboration that happens every day at Peacock, Morris said. Not only do I feel supported by my team, but I also feel valued, trusted, and encouraged to be responsible. Our people-first culture also makes us excited to go to work every day.

NBCUniversal

According to Abhinav Gupta, senior vice president of enterprise products, finance and payment sources, the people-first culture is shared across NBCUniversal's organization.

As a member of the operations and technology organization within NBCUniversal, Mr. Gupta sees and values ​​the same spirit of innovation, growth and collaboration that Mr. Radway and Mr. Morris see every day at Peacock.

His own trajectory at NBCUniversal is also evidence.

When he first joined the company, Mr. Gupta was drawn to the opportunity to lead business transformation efforts within the company. The quick response from NBCUniversal's executive search team confirmed that the company is actively welcoming people who want to contribute to its ambitious goals.

Starting as SAP Vice President of Services and Operations, he has been promoted to his current role overseeing critical technologies and platforms that support finance and source-to-pay workflows.

I've been with NBCUniversal for over two and a half years, and my journey so far has been amazing, said Mr. Gupta. I'm very proud of what we've accomplished over the past few years. We are on track to modernize NBCUniversals' key technology platforms and drive further business value for the company.

He explained that collaboration is a cornerstone of the NBCUniversals culture, enabling cross-functional partnerships to drive success. Coordination and partnership between teams were instrumental in the success of the efforts he led.

The culture of collaboration here is unparalleled, says Gupta. An example of this spirit of innovation, collaboration, and support is our recent success in launching a wide-ranging finance transformation initiative that required strong partnership and coordination across finance, operations, and technology stakeholders. This success has led us to develop a very exciting transformation roadmap. I look forward to continuing our partnership and leading the company through this initiative.

The culture of collaboration here is unparalleled.

Mr. Gupta also emphasized the importance of ownership and reiterated one of NBCUniversal's values: “Be an owner, not a renter.” This principle embodies a proactive mindset and encourages employees to take responsibility for their own actions, decisions, and the overall success of the company.

By taking ownership and responsibility for your actions and decisions and being actively invested in your efforts, you develop a proactive mindset that encourages you to take a genuine interest in the success of your company, he says. Stated.

These values ​​form the basis of what Mr. Gupta describes as a dynamic, thriving workplace where employees can make a difference and realize their full potential.

He said NBCUniversal is a great company to grow your career with. My leadership has been extremely supportive of my own growth journey here by providing opportunities for me to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone. I strive to do the same with my team.

