Lowering the Cost of Innovation: What Pork Producers Need to Know – Swineweb.com





&D Tax Credit: Reducing Innovation Costs for Pork Producers

This article was previously published by SwineTech

As the pork industry approaches the end of the first quarter of 2024, producers across the country are examining the financial health of their facilities. But what should producers know about leveraging the money they're already putting into equipment? Especially to overcome obstacles like labor shortages and high production input costs? With so many facilities using innovative methods and technologies, industry leaders must be aware of all potential opportunities to leverage upfront investments. The focus on advanced practices emphasizes the importance of understanding the costs of innovations that can yield significant returns from these investments.

Working within the system: Tax credits and subsidy opportunities

It's that time of year again, tax season. The relationship between the costs and benefits of operating a facility will become especially clear as producers approach the tax deadline, but for farmers looking to improve their facilities through innovative products and research, gaining credit for things like R&D will be especially revealing. Your own means may exist. Tax deduction.

Although the program is often associated with technology companies looking to improve efficiency, it is actually aimed at increasing the number of technical jobs available in the United States, and in fact, many companies, including those in the agricultural sector, are already doing so. It is aimed at jobs that are currently being held.

Pork producers 1) aim to reduce technical uncertainties in their facilities, 2) use significant techniques in their operations, and 3) base their experiments on hard science processes. You can qualify for this credit as long as you are doing the following: and 4) looking to improve the system. We review operations and create new products. For example, producers working to improve nutritional formulations, barn design, pig genetics, or biosecurity protocols may all have their research certified. Similarly, producers who invest in proprietary technology, such as his PigFlow, a data management and point-of-care platform, to track and streamline facility operations may qualify as well. .

Additionally, another relevant program for many producers investing in their communities is the Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant from the Department of Agriculture. It aims to support food production and access across a variety of environments in the United States, and producers can receive this grant for their activities. Examples include research into growing and marketing nutritious foods, and the introduction of new technologies and practices to address infrastructure and production needs.

Continuing to invest: Profit from climate-aware smart agriculture

Looking further into the future and the systems surrounding agriculture, the USDA announced a goal to increase food production by 40% by 2050, while simultaneously cutting the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture in half. To achieve this goal, we announced the Agricultural Innovation Agenda (AIA), which aims to coordinate public and private agricultural research funding and the use of innovative technologies to make U.S. agriculture more sustainable. Did.

Understandably, proposing sustainability measures seems difficult and potentially a waste of producers' resources. However, these practices are not economically viable for producers, apart from being consistent with market demand, such as research suggesting that 61% of consumers rate sustainability as an important purchasing criterion. It could be advantageous.

For example, research has demonstrated that precision feeding reduces waste on farms, which in turn reduces protein and phosphorus intake and greenhouse gas emissions on pig farms. However, at the same time, it reduces production costs while increasing the animal's individual nutritional efficiency. This means that producers pay less to bring a better product to market. Precision feeds and other innovative production systems already prevalent in the pork industry support AIA goals while also providing economic benefits to producers.

Alternatively, as part of its push to promote climate-smart agriculture initiatives, USDA offers a variety of grants, loans, and partnership programs to help farm businesses implement solutions, practices, and products that make their processes more sustainable. We also offer funding opportunities.

Pork production is a business that must evolve to meet the demand for high-quality protein, but producers don't have to fund that change entirely themselves. By carefully calculating the benefits of relying on innovative and environmentally friendly operations, producers can identify their own sources of financing to support their operations as the year progresses.

