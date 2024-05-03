US judge questions Google, Justice Department after market power trial concludes





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta peppered the Justice Department and Alphabet Inc.'s Google with questions on the first day of closing arguments in the government's antitrust case against online search giant Google.

The Justice Department slammed Google in a trial that began on September 12, arguing that the search engine giant was a monopoly and illegally abused its power to favor its profits. The second day of closing arguments is scheduled for Friday.

The judge noted that during the trial, Microsoft admitted that it had not invested enough in mobile search. “It's not anti-competitive. It's the fact that Google was smart enough to jump on the mobile bandwagon before Microsoft did,” Mehta said.

The government agreed, but said, “Just because one rival makes a mistake doesn't mean Google can monopolize this market forever.'' But Mehta had tough questions for Google's lawyers, questioning whether a competitor could replace Google in mobile phones.

Google attorney John Schmidlein denied allegations that the company engaged in anticompetitive conduct.

The lawsuit, brought by the Trump administration, is the first of five lawsuits aimed at curbing the market power of tech leaders.

Biden's antitrust enforcement agency followed suit with a second lawsuit against Facebook's parent company, Meta Inc., also filed during the Trump administration, and a second lawsuit against Google and Amazon.com. has filed a lawsuit against Apple.

During the non-jury trial, Mehta will consider whether Google broke the law and consider future penalties if necessary. A decision is expected later this year.

Witnesses from Verizon, Android maker Samsung Electronics and Google itself say the annual payments the company is making (2021 26.3 billion).

In his testimony, Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged the importance of making his company's search engine the default on phones, tablets and laptops to maintain user loyalty. “We definitely see value,” he said.

Google, on the other hand, claims that its search engine is so popular due to its high quality that dissatisfied users can easily switch, and that governments have violated laws to maintain its huge market share. It was wrong to claim that it did.

Despite Google's multibillion-dollar payout and Pichai's statements, Google's lawyers argue that being the default has limited value and won't stop there if users are dissatisfied. are doing.

(Reporting by David Shepherdson and Chris Saunders; Editing by Sonali Paul, Bill Berkrot and Richard Chan)

