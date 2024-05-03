



The US government and Google will today make final arguments in the search engine monopoly lawsuit that began in September.

The antitrust case concerns Google's dominance in the web search engine world, which the government claims exists only because of anticompetitive conduct. The Justice Department says that by paying electronics vendors and developers to use Google by default, the Chocolate Factory created a monopoly that no other search engine could compete with.

Google certainly pays companies a lot of money to keep its search engine number one. During the trial last year, the advertising industry revealed it spent $26.3 billion in 2021 on a deal that would keep Google as the default search engine for various internet browsers. Apple alone received $18 billion to $20 billion just to keep Google as Safari's default search engine, but Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says this is a huge investment in competition with the iPhone and Macmaker. They claim that this is to take a step ahead.

Those billions weren't enough for Apple to build its own search engine or use Bing, but it's clearly not enough to stop the company from talking bad about its rivals behind closed doors. There wasn't. At trial, the Justice Department revealed internal documents and presentations showing that Apple had (or had) serious privacy concerns about Google Search, calling Android a “giant tracking device.”

Even Microsoft, a company with a market capitalization of about $3 trillion, says it can't compete with Google because its search engine is the default on nearly all Android and Apple smartphones (representing the entire market). .

Google's argument has always been that it's simply the best and that it's so far ahead because its deals are just a cost of doing business. Pichai says the deal will encourage more competition and even says users can stop using Google Search at any time.

Both federal authorities and the advertising industry must make their final case before Judge Amit Mehta, who will decide the case alone because there is no jury to persuade. Closing arguments begin today and are scheduled to conclude tomorrow.

According to Statista, Google's failure to defend its business before Judge Mehta could have dire consequences for the advertising industry, which makes most of its revenue from advertising. If Google's search engine dominance is stripped away by the courts, it could mean the loss of tens of billions of dollars in safe annual revenue for Google.

Alternatively, a judge could simply impose a fine on Google and business could continue as usual. This assumes the Justice Department wins, but that's by no means certain.

