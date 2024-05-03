Simple Thread and Dominion Energy Innovation Center celebrate innovators at Energy Tech 2024





Recognizing these leaders and innovators is about more than just celebrating their current accomplishments. It is a call to action and a vision of what is possible. ”

— Al Tenhundfeld, Chief Technology Officer, Simple Thread

RICHMOND, VA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Simple Threads, a leader in digital product innovation in the energy sector, and Dominion Energy Innovation Center (DEIC), an entrepreneurial hub for clean energy innovators, join forces. , is pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Energy Tech Virginia Awards. The awards ceremony, a highlight of his recently concluded Energy Tech 2024 conference, recognized his extraordinary contributions to Virginia's energy transition.

DEIC Executive Director Adam Thread said Virginia is rich in clean energy innovators, startups and supporters, and the conference brought them together for the first time. The award recognizes individuals and organizations doing significant and dedicated work to help the Commonwealth reach a net-zero carbon economy, and we are encouraged by the progress that is currently taking place.

The Energy Tech Virginia Awards spotlight innovators across three categories: startups, businesses, and institutions, each playing a critical role in advancing sustainable energy solutions across the state.

Institutional Award: Marco Rubin, Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation Marco Rubin was honored for his critical role in funding energy startups through Virginia Venture Partners. Known for his commitment to growing the local energy sector, Marco has played a key role in supporting numerous startup companies and has had a significant impact on Virginia's energy innovation landscape.

Startup Award: Ann Xu and ElectroTempoAnn Xu and her company ElectroTempo received the Startup Award for their groundbreaking work in transportation electrification. With significant expansion and significant funding in 2023, ElectroTempo is making significant progress in meeting the challenges of vehicle electrification and EV infrastructure demand.

Enterprise Award: James Homan, Dominion Energy Dominion Energy's James Homan was recognized for outstanding work in the company's power transmission sector. His efforts in integrating IT and energy systems have not only improved operational efficiency but also fostered a culture of innovation and excellence.

Both Simple Thread and DEIC are committed to supporting the growth and development of sustainable energy technologies. Through events like Energy Tech 2024 and initiatives like the Energy Tech Virginia Awards, both organizations aim to highlight and celebrate achievements that contribute to a sustainable energy future.

“Recognizing these leaders and innovators is not just a celebration of their current accomplishments; it is a call to action and a vision of what is possible. I hope they continue to inspire others and drive progress in our industry.” said Al Tenhandfeld, Chief Technology Officer, Simple Threads. “I’m excited to see how their generous and thoughtful leadership can shape the future of energy in Virginia and beyond.”

The Energy Tech Virginia Awards will continue to be a cornerstone of our annual conference, and we aim to foster an environment of innovation and collaboration that benefits the entire community. We look forward to seeing the innovative solutions and dynamic leaders featured in next year's nominations. If you would like to be notified when registration opens for Energy Tech 2025, sign up here.

About Simple Threads Simple Threads is a change agent that speaks energy. We understand the unique challenges facing modern power companies and believe that addressing them requires thoughtful digital transformation with human-centered design. We are a digital product agency that puts people at the forefront of everything we do, delivering cutting-edge solutions to the complex needs of our industries.

About Dominion Energy Innovation Center Dominion Energy Innovation Center is an entrepreneurial growth and innovation hub located in Ashland, Virginia. DEIC supports the development of new energy technologies and startups, providing resources and connections that help innovators turn their visions into reality. Established in November 2009, the Dominion Energy Innovation Center advances great ideas across a wide range of industry sectors, in addition to focusing on building Central Virginia's clean technology sector. Founding partners include Signature Sponsor Dominion Energy, as well as Activation Capital, the City of Ashland, and Hanover County. For more information, please visit www.dominnovation.com.

