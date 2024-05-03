Judge Grill criticizes US and Google over antitrust claims





The judge overseeing the landmark U.S. antitrust case against Google sought to poke holes in both cases in closing arguments Thursday, weighing a ruling that could reshape the technology industry.

Judge Amit P. Mehta presided over the first day of closing arguments in the most significant technology antitrust case since the U.S. government sued Microsoft in the late 1990s. The Department of Justice has sued Google, accusing it of illegally strengthening its online search monopoly. Google denied this claim.

Judge Mehta on Thursday questioned the government's argument that Google's dominance has undermined the quality of the online information search experience. But he also urged Google to defend its central claim that it is not a monopoly because consumers rely on other companies, such as Amazon to search for shopping items and TikTok to search for music clips.

Certainly, the average person would not think that Google and Amazon are the same, Judge Mehta said.

His ruling, expected in the coming weeks and months, will set a precedent for a series of government challenges to the size and power of tech giants. Federal regulators have also filed antitrust lawsuits against Apple, Amazon, and Meta, and a second lawsuit against Google over online advertising.

Before closing arguments began in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Jonathan Canter, head of the Justice Department's antitrust division, asked to speak with Kent Walker, Google's global president.

Judge Mehta began the hearing by asking Kenneth Dinzer, the Justice Department's chief legal counsel, about innovations in search.

The government argues that the lack of competition in the online search business, where nearly 90 percent of all searches are conducted on Google, means that Google does not need to invest in the quality of its search experience. But Judge Mehta told Dinzer that search today is very different than it was 10 to 15 years ago, and it would be hard to argue that some of that change is due to the work of Google. Stated.

Judge Mehta said it seems to me that concluding that Google is not innovating enough is a difficult path for you to follow.

The Justice Department also argued that Google did not have privacy protections in place for its search engine because it had a monopoly and did not face strong competition. The judge interrupted Dinzer and said there can be a trade-off between privacy and search quality. Judge Mehta added that the challenge is how to determine whether Google has taken sufficient steps to protect user privacy.

Judge Mehta confronted Google's chief litigator, John E. Schmidlein, over his argument that companies like Amazon and ESPN are true competitors to the company's search engine. He said if he wanted to know who the 1983 Baltimore Orioles shortstop was, he would likely use Google.

The judge questioned how it was possible for another company to beat Google as the search engine that autopopulates Apple's Safari web browser. He argued that without spending billions of dollars to build a competitive search engine and paying Apple billions more, that might not be possible.

Judge Mehta also asked why Google should pay to become the default search engine for the entire web when its product is already better than its competitors' products.

In his exchange with the judge, Schmidlein simply explained that Google is winning because it's better.

