Would you still use Google if you didn't pay Apple $20 billion to put it on your iPhone?





Microsoft has spent more than $100 billion developing its Bing search engine over the past two decades, but it has little market share. Roughly 9 out of 10 of his web searches in the United States are conducted through Google, with Bing splitting the remaining queries between a long list of smaller competitors.

On Thursday, the U.S. government asked a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to rule that Google illegally maintains its lead by manipulating users to suppress Microsoft and other competitors.

Google's dominance prompted the U.S. Department of Justice to accuse the company in 2020 of violating antitrust laws by using exclusive agreements to maintain its monopoly. The two countries went into a secret trial late last year, which was then suspended for nearly five months so U.S. Judge Amit Mehta could digest the evidence.

Mr. Mehta will hear his closing arguments on Thursday, and government lawyers say that without Mr. Mehta's intervention, Google's dominance will continue for years, despite new threats from AI chatbots like ChatGPT. insisted. Attorney Kenneth Dinzer said the search engine industry does not allow any competitors to enter the industry.

The case is the first of several the government has filed against big tech companies to go to trial since it ramped up antitrust scrutiny of the industry under then-President Donald Trump in 2019. It's my first time. The Biden administration has not yet eased off the accelerator.

At the heart of the government's lawsuit against Google is that Google pays Apple more than $20 billion a year to be the default search engine for iPhone and Safari browsers in many parts of the world. is. In the event of a similar default in the U.S., Google would pay more than $1.5 billion a year in additional payments to wireless carriers and equipment manufacturers, and more than $150 million in additional payments to browsers, the government said. The government argues that Google can afford to pay these amounts and still reap huge profits because it has cornered the U.S. search and search advertising markets.

Google's lawyers counter that companies like Apple choose Google as their default choice not just because they get paid, but because it provides a better experience for their users. When browsers like Mozilla chose to replace Google, search companies claim they lost users because of the changes. Lawyer John Schmidlein told Mehta that Google legally gained monopoly power and scale. Microsoft missed the boat.

Before Mehta, the question has arisen of whether Google has gained unfair popularity.

Improving profits

Google and Apple's deal dates back to 2002, when Safari developers first had the option to integrate Google search into their browsers, according to court documents. According to court documents, the payments began after Google co-founder Sergey Brin floated the idea of ​​giving Apple a cut or otherwise supporting the company as it exploded with search revenue in 2005. Brin wrote.

But a deal struck that year required Google to make Google Search the default in Safari in exchange for agreeing to pay half of its sales to Apple. Since then, this requirement has expanded to more Apple services, but the revenue share and associated incentive fees have fluctuated.

