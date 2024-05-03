Google is winning because it's better, lawyers told antitrust judges.His answer: That's strange.





The judge overseeing a pivotal antitrust case focused on whether Google stifles competition and innovation reiterated his belief Thursday that it will be difficult for a formidable rival search engine to emerge.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, in a back-and-forth with Google's lead litigator, John Schmidlein, on the first day of the trial's closing arguments, said he was willing to give up the money and data needed to eventually develop a search engine that could compete with Google. He questioned whether companies could accumulate.

Mehta said it is highly unlikely, if not impossible, given the current market conditions. He added that it seemed strange that there were markets where Google was making billions of dollars in profits but no one was willing to enter to eat into those profits.

Google made nearly $96 billion in operating profits last year by selling digital ads in markets it largely controls, as it controls about 90% of the U.S. Internet search market.

The judge also questioned how common it is for users to opt out of default search engines that come pre-installed on smart devices. The default search option is the key question in the trial. Federal prosecutors say Google protects its franchise by spending more than $20 billion a year to ensure its search engine automatically answers queries on Apple's iPhone and web browsers like Safari and Mozilla's Firefox. claims.

Justice Department lawyers argue that most of the money Google spends on default search contracts paid to Apple now exceeds its annual investment to improve the quality of its search results. are doing.

At one point, the judge pointed to an example mentioned in the trial where 80% of desktop users using Microsoft's Edge also use the company's search engine, Bing, while only 20% use Microsoft's I wondered why it wasn't evidence of default continuity even though I switched to Edge. Google for Edge browser.

Google has long argued that the reason it's so successful is because it eliminates the need to engage in nefarious tactics and develops the best technology.

Schmidlein said Google is winning because it's better. Everyone who marched into this courtroom said Google is better.

At one point, Schmidlein told the judge that Apple had the option of breaking out of Google's default contract and had considered using other options as the default, such as Bing, but stuck with Google. Told.

They chose Google, Schmidlein said.

Mozilla also attempted to switch the default search engine in its Firefox browser to Yahoo before switching back to Google in 2017, largely due to user preference.

Lawyers for both the Justice Department and Google will make closing arguments Thursday and Friday in Washington, D.C., aiming to conclude the largest antitrust case in a quarter century.

After closing arguments in the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google conclude this week, Mehta is expected to issue a ruling in late summer or early fall. If he decides that Google broke the law, a separate court case will decide how to rein in its market power.

The case against Google is similar in many ways to one brought against Microsoft in the 1990s, including the existential threat to the famous tech giant whose products are trusted by billions of people.

