The 820bhp Ferrari 12 cylinder is named after its powerful 9,500rpm V12 engine.

There is no turbo. There are no hybrids.Ferrari's latest Super GT combines large V12 and active aero

May 3, 2024

Italian is very good at turning ordinary car names into lyrical poems. The 4-door will be the Quattroporte. The red head becomes Testarossa. This new Ferrari Ultra GT is called his 12 cylinder. But Maranello wants you to wrap your mouth around them, calling their way of speaking “dodici chilindri.”

It's a nostalgic celebration of Ferrari's signature dish, the big V12 engine. A huge 6.5-liter orchestral instrument sits well behind the front axle, under a huge clamshell Cofango bonnet designed to make the engine bay look more dramatic than on the 812 Superfast or F12. is attached to.

It eschews turbocharging or any form of hybrid boost, but lightweight titanium connecting rods and forged pistons give it even more revs. Power matches his 820bhp of wild 812 Competiziones. Maximum torque is 500 lb-ft at 7,250 rpm, but more than three-quarters of its passing power comes from 2,500 rpm. Once the 9,500rpm revs hit the limiter a few times, the car can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-65mph in 7.8 seconds, reaching speeds of over 317mph.

No, these aren't much better than the 812 Superfast. You can tell Ferrari decided enough was enough. The V12 Ultra GT doesn't need to be any faster. Need warp factor? Purchased SF90 and barf bag. The main job here was to keep the Keystone V12 alive.

Engineers admit it was a challenge to meet not only emissions regulations, but also ever-stricter noise limits that limit exhaust noise to 72dB. Apparently the focus is on pumping rich V12 sound into the cabin, rather than deafening everyone outside. A more selfish car and probably not a crowd pleaser.

And then the look was decided. There's certainly a more radical, challenging and ambitious design going on here than the 812 or F12. The dark front mask strip is reminiscent of the 365 GTB/4 Daytona Wedge front. No, it cannot be body colored. Available in black only. Flavio Manzoni, head of design, said he would allow the owners to paint over his body.

The same applies to the black part of the roof around the delta wing motif and the outer edge of the tailplane. These are actually active aero devices and between 60 km/h and 300 km/h he pops up 10 degrees and adds 50 kg of downforce to the rear axle. If you're wondering why the middle section remains flat, we think so too. It turns out Ferrari was worried that electrifying the full-width ducktail would eat up too much of a vital part of the 12-cylinder squirt that swallows up the 270-litre boot that swallows golf bags.

The wheels are forged from a single piece of aluminum and measure 21 inches in diameter. The brake and suspension hardware has been carried over largely unchecked from the 812 Superfast, but the software has all been thoroughly remapped to allow stopping by brake-his-by-his wires.

Ferrari engineers admit there was a slight weight increase from the 812 at 1,525kg due to larger wheels, bonnet and active aero, but the nominal dry weight of 1,560 ticks all the carbon boxes. kg, so it's ready to use, like it was in the mid-1600s. go.

Meanwhile, the 812 Competiziones' rear-wheel steering has been reworked for ease of use with a 20 mm shorter wheelbase, and the technical arsenal now includes the wizardry of eighth-generation Ferrari Side Slip Control. I am. Why not consider changing the charming little Manettino switch to red? Next, make the rotation counter red as well. Then let it hang loosely down your back.

There is plenty of time to look around the shed while waiting for the tow truck to pull it out of the hedge. It's not as radical here as the outside 296 and his SF90-like instrument screen and horribly unwieldy touch-sensitive steering wheel interface.

Passengers get their own binnacle with a small secondary screen, but unlike the Purosangue SUV, there's also a large central screen and, as you'd expect, the heating and seat comfort controls are all there. It's hidden. Design chief Manzoni claims this strategy makes the cabin more futuristic and cleaner. Hmm. You've never encountered fingerprints, have you?

Prices start at 395,000 for the coupe before you settle for paint, leather and carbon. For $435,000, you can get a 12 Cilindri with a folding hardtop roof that fits into the trunk in 14 seconds. Yes, I had been buying the Spider model along with the coupe since day one. Which one would you choose? How do you pronounce the name?

