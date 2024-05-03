



Key Point

Question How well does the Gemini Pro Visual Language Model (VLM) perform in expert-level diagnosis and management tasks of macular diseases using optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans?

Findings This cross-sectional study, including 50 expert-labeled OCT scans, showed that VLM has limited ability to detect pathological disease features. Correct diagnosis was obtained in approximately one-third of cases and correct referral was recommended in approximately half.

Implications This finding indicates limited functionality of VLM in OCT-based expert-level tasks. As the model continues to be improved, it will be important to create large ophthalmology benchmark datasets to confirm the true potential of his VLM in ophthalmology.

Why it matters Vision Language Model (VLM) is a new artificial intelligence technology that can process image and text input. Although it exhibits strong generalist abilities, its performance in ophthalmology has not been well studied.

Objective To evaluate the performance of Gemini Pro VLM in an expert-level task for macular diseases from optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans.

Design, Setting, and Participants This was a cross-sectional diagnostic accuracy study evaluating a generalist VLM on ophthalmology-specific tasks using an open-source optical coherence tomography image database. The dataset includes OCTs from her 50 unique patients, consisting of healthy individuals and patients with macular holes, diabetic macular edema, central serous chorioretinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration. B-scan was included. Each OCT scan is labeled with 10 key pathological features, referral recommendations, and treatments. The images were acquired using his Cirrus high-resolution OCT machine (Carl Zeiss Meditec) at Sankara Nethralaya Eye Hospital in Chennai, India, and the dataset was published in his December 2018. The date of image acquisition was not specified.

On December 15, 2023, we will publish Gemini Pro, which uses standard prompts to extract structured responses.

Main results and measures The main results were the model response compared to the expert labels and we calculated the F1 score for each pathological feature. Secondary outcomes included diagnostic accuracy, urgency of referral, and treatment recommendations. Internal consistency of the model was assessed by measuring consistency between referral and treatment recommendations, independent of diagnostic accuracy.

Results The mean F1 score was 10.7% (95% CI, 2.4-19.2). Measurable F1 scores include macular hole (36.4%; 95% CI, 0-71.4), pigment epithelial detachment (26.1%; 95% CI, 0-46.2), and subretinal hyperreflective material (24.0%; 95 % CI, 0-71.4). 45.2), subretinal fluid (20.0%; 95% CI, 0-45.5). The correct diagnosis was obtained in 17 of 50 cases (34%; 95% CI, 22-48). Referral recommendations varied, with 28 of 50 being correct (56%; 95% CI, 42-70), 10 of 50 being too cautious (20%; 95% CI, 10-32), and 12 of 50 were inattention (24%; 95% CI, 10-32). 95% CI, 12-36). Concordance between referral and treatment was very high, with 48 of 50 (96%, 95% CI, 90-100) and 48 of 49 (98%, 95% CI, 94-100) correct answers, respectively. did.

Conclusions and Relevance In this study, generalist VLM demonstrated limited visual ability with respect to feature detection and management of macular disease. However, they were less self-contradictory, suggesting strong language abilities. As VLM continues to improve, validating its performance on large benchmark datasets will help confirm the potential of her VLM in ophthalmology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/2818270 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos