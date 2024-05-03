Antitrust lawsuit puts Google and Big Tech's future in jeopardy





Google is trying to figure out its fate.

The landmark antitrust trial concludes this week with closing arguments in Washington, D.C., bringing a year-long saga to a close.

It's not just the alphabet that you need to be careful about. The findings of this case will have significant regulatory implications for the world's largest search engine, as well as technology giants such as Amazon, Apple, and Meta.

The 10-week trial, presided over by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, featured testimony from key defense witnesses, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. .

The Justice Department first filed the lawsuit in 2020, alleging that the deal that made Google the default search engine provider for device makers such as Apple stifled healthy competition.

Google has said its deals are not exclusive and users can switch their default browser at any time, but one government expert testified in September that it's not easy.

Google also insisted it was simply making a better search product and pointed to the rise of AI technology as increasing competition.

“People don't use Google because they have to, they use it because they want to,” Kent Walker, Google's global president, previously told Business Insider in a statement.

Ultimately, Judge Mehta could acquit Google or find it liable, which could result in changes to the search engine agreement. Mehta could also bar Google from future transactions involving its search engine.

Worse, and perhaps least likely, is the possibility that Google will be forced to make structural changes.

The trial offered a glimpse into Google's massive search deals

Although the trial was not publicly broadcast, certain exhibits and moments of testimony provided a glimpse into the inner workings of Google.

In November, an apparent lapse by Google's expert witnesses revealed that the company pays Apple a staggering 36% of the ad revenue it earns when people search on Safari.

The trial also revealed that Google spent about $26 billion in 2021 to become the default search engine for various smartphone manufacturers, with Apple's cut being about $18 billion, The New York Times reported. Reported.

By 2022, that amount will reach an eye-watering $20 billion, according to new court documents.

As part of the trial, emails from Nadella dating back to 2019 highlighting Microsoft's concerns about Google's AI capabilities were released.

Still, Google has tried to downplay its power. Prabhakar Raghavan, the company's senior vice president, said in his testimony that the search giant is known by some as “Grandpa Google,” and executives fear its influence will decline. He added that he is doing so.

Apple, Amazon, and Meta face similar regulatory battles.

Google's antitrust case is the most significant since Microsoft faced a comparable Justice Department investigation in the late 1990s.

Justice Department lawyers even argued that the ruling against Microsoft at the time paved the way for Google and Apple to become the giant companies they are today, the Associated Press reported. Microsoft settled the case in 2001, agreeing to restructure its business.

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple in March, alleging that the iPhone maker is stifling app development and degrading the quality of cross-platform messaging.

And in September, the FTC sued Amazon for price gouging on its marketplace and overcharging small sellers.

The agency previously sued Mehta to sell Instagram and WhatsApp as exclusives.

US regulators are clearly targeting Big Tech again.

Mehta's decision could come late this summer or early fall and could be the biggest signal yet about how likely the government's other regulatory battles are to succeed, according to the Associated Press. It will be.

