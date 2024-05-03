Apple's May 2024 iPad event needs to be about more than improved specs





When Apple CEO Tim Cook and his legion of representatives take the virtual stage next week to announce the new iPad, they'll likely spend a lot of time talking about specs. If the rumors were true, a new iPad Pro with an OLED screen and thinner body, a new Air with a faster chip and a well-placed front camera, and some new accessories were scheduled to be released. Even before its release, we can confidently say that this is the best iPad ever. But after all these years, I still don't know how to decide if I want an iPad. Or what do you want to do with it?

Of course, this will be true forever. The iPad is the best product in Apple's lineup, and it's great in many ways that still feel increasingly redundant now that more people own larger phones and longer-lasting laptops. It's a unique device. Over the past decade, Apple seems to have been obsessed with the idea of ​​the iPad as a shapeshifter, a device that can always give you what you need. The company likes that iPad use cases are hard to pin down and mean different things to different people. It's a fun, good, ambitious idea. “The One Gadget To Rule Them All.” However, the way to achieve that isn't by upgrading the chip, moving the buttons, or redesigning the rounded corners. The focus is on what connects to the iPad, not the iPad itself.

Accessories could be the star of the show next week. Take a look at this amazingly understated invitation to a Let Loose event. Usually there would be tea leaves to read and vague shapes to struggle to decipher, but this time the Apple Pencil is just front and center. Reports indicate that the event will likely feature new pencils with interchangeable magnetic tips that can be used for a variety of purposes, as well as a new aperture gesture for quickly adding objects to your artwork. I am.

Focusing on Pencil has a kind of niche meaning. The iPad is nothing more than a big touchscreen, and it's the only Apple device that lets you draw and write in this way. Apple's AI researchers are developing tools to help artists and animators work, and systems that work with the AI ​​models you create to create art. Editing refines it. For those who do this kind of visual art, super-strong pencils are incredibly attractive.

The Let Loose event is clearly about Pencil.Image: Apple

Apple is rumored to be launching a new Magic Keyboard that will make the iPad even more like a laptop. The new model will apparently be made of aluminum and feature a larger trackpad. (Hopefully, it won't fall apart randomly either.) A better keyboard doesn't immediately make the iPad a better laptop, but it does make the iPad better than what Apple is trying to build. I don't know if it's a laptop or not. There are already a lot! I have no intention of putting macOS on my iPad. The same goes for cowards. MacBooks are great. I think the potential for modularization of the iPad is actually much greater.

If Apple wants to get there, it's going to need more accessories because it needs more accessories. The iPad is the screen and processor, and everything else should be add-ons that you can use whenever you need it. Provide gamers with a controller and an external GPU. Give music lovers a speaker dock and smart home enthusiasts plenty of buttons to connect to a variety of devices. Photographers need lenses. Spreadsheet requires a keyboard with function keys. The Pencil and Magic Keyboard are a start, but Apple needs to do more. The company is focusing on how to make it more than just a tablet and spend less time worrying about the iPad itself, a device that is famous for its long lifespan and one that few people use to its full potential. I need to spend more time. (Plus, a bonus for Apple: It's much easier to get someone to buy an accessory than it is to convince them to upgrade an iPad they don't need.)

The ultra-modular vision of the iPad is appealing, and I hope Apple continues to lean into it, but it's nearly impossible to achieve. Ask Essential what happened when they tried to build an ecosystem of devices and accessories. Or ask Google. Or Asus. Or Fairphone, Samsung, Motorola, Blocks, Phonebloks, or other companies that never made it. That requires building software that can be all things to all people, all the time, and hardware that is beautiful, thin, light, long-lasting, and completely remixable. I don't even know if I can do all that, but I do know that the iPad and iPadOS don't allow it.

So far, the problem with the iPad's all-in-one approach is that you can't just build a fully functional device and expect it to be good enough. An okay device already exists, it's your smartphone. The iPad should be more than that. More flexible, stronger, longer lasting and more convenient. It's difficult to build this into a device, but Apple actually did a pretty good job. What's more difficult is building an ecosystem and building software that can support it. You need something that's useful for power users and beginners, tinkerers and simple workers, people who like keyboard shortcuts and people who never want to type again.

You can't just build a device that's good at everything and hope it's good enough.

As it turns out, Apple's biggest problem may just be math. The current price of the iPad Pro starts from $ 799, which already makes it more expensive than some models of the MacBook Air. Do you need cellular connectivity so you can use your iPad anywhere? It'll cost you another $200, but it's what you need for a great modular gadget. The current generation Pencil costs an additional $129. Magic Keyboard, additional $299. (We don't yet know how much the new model will cost, but Apple isn't in the habit of cheapening its products.) The full iPad experience costs $1,328, but there's a lot you can do with the device with the right accessories and accessories. We've only scratched the surface. App support. And so far, most of Apple's new accessories have only muddied the waters.

Where does all this leave Apple? Stuck. The iPad is an amazing, hugely successful, and amazing device. I love my iPad, but it seems like it's stuck in a never-ending loop of upgrades without really getting better. I suspect there will be a lot of iPadOS-related news at next month's WWDC, where Apple tends to talk about its software, and all signs point to a big focus on AI. . The iPad could be a natural place to have a lot of AI capabilities, especially in image and video editing. But when it comes to next week's announcements, we're likely to hear a lot about OLED screen and chip upgrades. However, keep in mind that not all devices in the iPad world are iPads themselves. If Apple wants its tablet to be the best device in the world, it's going to need to add accessories.

