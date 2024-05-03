Google P-MAX for Marketplace: Advertise without a website





Google has launched a new advertising program called P-MAX for Marketplaces. This makes it easier for sellers on major e-commerce platforms to promote their products across Google's advertising channels.

How do you pull the key? Merchants no longer need a website or a Google Merchant Center account to get started.

The official Google Ads help documentation states:

“P-MAX for Marketplace helps you use Marketplace to reach more customers and sell more products. Connect your Google Ads account to Marketplace to connect shoppers to Marketplace. You can create a P-MAX campaign that directs people to your products.”

The move recognizes the growing importance of online marketplaces like Amazon in product discovery.

For sellers who already have products listed on the Marketplace, Google offers ways to leverage the advertising ecosystem in Search, Shopping, YouTube, Gmail, and more.

As e-commerce marketer Mike Ryan pointed out on LinkedIn:

“Polls vary, but recent single-choice surveys show that 50% of consumers start their product search on Amazon, while multiple-choice surveys show that consumers 66% of people start their product search on Amazon.”

The source of his data is a 2023 report by PowerReviews.

Start

To use P-MAX for Marketplaces, sellers must have an active account with a participating marketplace platform and a Google Ads account.

Google has not yet revealed which marketplaces are included. I contacted Google and requested a list. We will update this article once we receive the list.

Once the accounts are linked, sellers can pull product data directly from the marketplace catalog to launch P-MAX campaigns.

Google's documentation states:

“You don't need to have your own website or Google Merchant Center account.

and:

“You can use your existing marketplace product data to create ads that include product information, prices, and images.”

Conversion tracking for sales is handled by the marketplace, and sales of advertisers' products are attributed to Google campaigns.

Details about P-MAX for Marketplace have not yet been disclosed, but Google will provide information if contacted directly.

Nava Hopkins said on LinkedIn that she received the following additional details:

“We finally got a straight answer from Google that we needed Merchant Center for this. We just didn't need Merchant Center in the first place.”

Differences from standard Performance Max

The main differences from regular P-MAX campaigns are:

No URL expansion, auto-created assets, or video assets No cross-account conversion tracking or new customer acquisition modeling No audience segmentation reporting Why SEJ cares?

P-MAX for Marketplace represents a new way to use Google Ads while operating on third-party platforms.

Being able to display your products across Google's ecosystem without the overhead of a standalone e-commerce presence is a huge opportunity.

How this helps

Through the Google ecosystem, sellers have new ways to connect with their customers.

P-MAX for Marketplace could be a potential difference-maker for small retailers who struggle to gain traction with Google's standard Shopping campaigns.

For existing sellers who have invested in Google Ads, this program may open up new sales opportunities. By making the entire marketplace catalog available for ad serving, sellers can discover previously undiscovered parts of demand.

The success of P-MAX for Marketplace will depend on its implementation and adoption by major players such as Amazon and Walmart.

Featured image: Tada Images/Shutterstock

