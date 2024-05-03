Google slams Justice Department in closing arguments in antitrust case





A federal judge slammed a key element of Google's defense Thursday as closing arguments begin in a landmark antitrust case that could upend the tech giant's online search empire.

Judge Amit Mehta is expected to rule later this year on whether Google maintains an illegal monopoly in the online search market, facing stiff competition despite holding about 90% market share. The focus was on the claims of both companies that the

Google's lawyers pointed to smaller, privacy-focused search engines like DuckDuckGo, tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon, and news outlets like ESPN as competitors for users' attention.

Google faces charges that it maintains an illegal monopoly on online search. AP

“Do you really think DuckDuckGo is a competitor to Google?” the judge asked Google's lawyers, according to AFP.

Statistics revealed during the trial show that DuckDuckGo has less than 3% market share, while Google has 90%.

Mehta also questioned whether rival search engines would be able to offer similar default deal packages to others, given the multibillion-dollar price tag set by Google.

This exchange is just one example of the pointed questions Mehta asked both Google and the Justice Department's legal team.

Mehta questioned whether the Justice Department's legal team had sufficiently shown that Google's default deal had an anticompetitive impact on rivals or stifled their ability to innovate.

Closing arguments will conclude on Friday.

Jonathan Canter, the Justice Department's antitrust chief, and Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, were also among those in attendance.

Justice Department claims Google relies on billions of dollars in payments to partners (including $26.3 billion in 2021 alone) to enable its search engine by default on most smartphones did.

Judge Amit Mehta is expected to rule on the matter later this year.Reuters

The judge warned that government lawyers face a difficult road in proving that Google has failed to innovate online search over the past decade.

Mehta noted that at one point during the hearing, Microsoft acknowledged that it was not putting enough resources into building its mobile search business.

“It's not anti-competitive. It's the fact that Google was smart enough to jump on the mobile bandwagon before Microsoft did,” Mehta said.

Justice Department lawyers pushed back, arguing that a mistake by one rival doesn't mean Google can dominate the market forever.

Last fall's trial featured several prominent witnesses, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Apple executive Eddie Cue.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified in the search trial last fall. AP

Unredacted documents from Mr. Cue's testimony that surfaced on Tuesday show that Google paid Apple a whopping $20 billion in 2022 alone to be the default search engine for its Safari web browser.

If Mr. Mehta ultimately rules against Google, a second trial will be held to determine the appropriate remedies to address the monopoly issue.

Experts say that could include introducing a choice screen for users and breaking up Google's operations.

Google is not the only tech giant in the midst of federal antitrust proceedings.

The Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple earlier this year.

Separately, the Federal Trade Commission has pending litigation against Meta and Amazon.

