Google highlights its commitment to passkeys with new update





Google is kicking off its Passkey initiative on World Password Day 2022, and is commemorating the day with several new updates this year.

Expanding cross-account protection. This is an effort to share security notifications about suspicious events on your Google Account with non-Google apps and services that Google uses. This allows other apps and services connected to your Google Account to use your security information to better protect your other accounts.

We also plan to extend the use of passkeys to advance protection programs (APPs), which are intended to protect users who are most at risk from targeted attacks. This is important in an election year where cyber threats are on the rise and technologies such as AI are on the rise. The user can choose to use the passkey as her sole ID factor or in conjunction with her password.

In addition to allowing users to store passkeys in Security Keys, independent password manager vendors such as 1Password and Dashlane now use passkey management APIs on Android and other operating systems.

Google also shared some metrics regarding passkey adoption. These have been used to authenticate his users over 1 billion times with over 400 million Google accounts. In the past year, Amazon, 1Password, Dashlane, Docusign, Kayak, Mercari, and Shopify have all started rolling out passkeys. They join early adopters such as eBay, Uber, PayPal, and WhatsApp. According to Dashlane, conversions using passkeys have increased by 70%, and Kayak users are now signing in 50% faster.

You can read more on the Google blog and create a passkey for your Google Account here.

Image credit: ArtemisDiana/depositphotos.com

