Google's antitrust legal battle: Meet the Indian-born judge Amit Mehta who will decide Google's fate





Indian-born Judge Amit Mehta immigrated to the United States with his family when he was one year old and is playing a central role in the high-stakes antitrust legal battle against Google. Judge Mehta brings a wealth of experience to the court, with a background in legal expertise and public service.

As Google's antitrust case nears its conclusion, legal experts remain uncertain about Judge Mehta's final ruling. Who is Justice Amit Mehta?

A magna cum laude graduate of Georgetown University and the University of Virginia School of Law, Judge Mehta began a career that spanned both public defense and private litigation. He spent his five years as a public defender representing people who could not afford a lawyer, then returned to private practice. His diverse experiences, including his tenure as a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder, have provided him with a deep understanding of both criminal and civil law.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections only on HT App. Downloading now! Downloading now!

In 2014, Judge Mehta was appointed as a federal judge, a position that quickly brought him national attention. Randomly assigned to the Google antitrust case in October 2020, Judge Mehta found himself at the center of one of the most important legal battles against the tech giant since the Microsoft antitrust case in the 1990s. Ta.

Throughout the trial, Judge Mehta displayed a keen intellect and a talent for injecting humor into court proceedings. Despite the seriousness of the incident, he occasionally cracked a joke to lighten the mood, earning praise from those in attendance.

The importance of Google's antitrust ruling

With closing arguments scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Judge Mehta is poised to hand down a landmark ruling that could shape the future of antitrust enforcement in the United States.

The lawsuit, brought by the Department of Justice and a coalition of state attorneys general, alleges that Google illegally maintained its monopoly over Internet search by engaging in anticompetitive conduct.

What are the charges against Google?

Google has been accused by the Justice Department and a coalition of state attorneys general of engaging in illegal activities to maintain the tech giant's dominance in Internet search. At the heart of the lawsuit is allegations that Google paid billions of dollars to secure its place as the default search engine on devices such as Apple and Samsung smartphones. Google claims these payments were made to improve the consumer experience, while the government claims they were intended to stifle competition.

Judge Mehta's ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications, setting a precedent for future antitrust cases against big tech companies like Amazon, Apple, and Meta. Throughout the trial, Judge Mehta demonstrated a commitment to transparency, despite some initial missteps regarding access to court documents.

As the case nears its conclusion, legal experts remain uncertain about Judge Mehta's final verdict. However, they emphasize his careful attention to evidence and adherence to precedent, suggesting that his decisions were thoroughly based on the facts presented during the trial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/googles-antitrust-legal-battle-meet-indian-born-judge-amit-mehta-wholl-decide-its-fate-101714646023759.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos