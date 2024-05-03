Ferrari unveils $423,000 sports car to rival BYD's electric supercar





Ferrari NV has unveiled 395,000 ($423,000) internal combustion engine sports cars as the Italian manufacturer defends its industry-leading margins.

The 12Cilindri is also available as a 435,000 Spider convertible version, inspired by the 1960 Ferrari touring car, making it a refreshing option amid several sell-outs. This two-seater shows off Ferrari's ability to sell cars for four times the average price of Porsche AG.

Ferrari has raised prices and benefited from wealthy buyers who are less severely affected by inflation and high interest rates. Although the company has begun the transition to battery power, it relies primarily on profitable internal combustion engine vehicles to improve profitability. Ferrari's latest model, unveiled ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami on Thursday, is powered by a 12-cylinder engine producing 819 horsepower.

Deliveries of the closed-roof version are expected to begin by the end of this year, with the convertible arriving in early 2025, but a company spokesperson declined to comment on production numbers. The car has the same cockpit style as the Purosangue, which Ferrari unveiled in 2022 to enter the lucrative sports utility vehicle market.

While the new model line shows Ferrari's continued commitment to internal combustion engines, CEO Benedetto Viñajas has begun paving the way for electrification. The Maranello, Italy-based manufacturer is building a factory to make hybrid and electric vehicles, expected to be completed next month, and plans to unveil its first fully electric vehicle in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Competition for migration is intensifying. In February, China's BYD announced a 1.68 million yuan ($233,450) high-performance EV that competes with Ferrari and Lamborghini. Both manufacturers have released hybrid models, but Lambos' own fully electric supercar is not expected to go on sale until 2028. At the same time, demand for EVs has slowed recently, especially in Europe.

The Ferrari F1 team, which will welcome star driver Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 racing season, and its reputation for quality have helped make Ferrari the world's most powerful luxury car brand, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Joel Levington, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence, said last month that Ferrari has outperformed its peers for the second year in a row. Levington said this trend is unlikely to affect the Italian sports car maker as concerns about rising prices across the auto industry, rising subprime auto loan delinquencies and possible write-offs of investments in electric vehicles should not affect the Italian sports car maker. He said he thinks this will continue in the future.

Weighing 1,560 kg (3,440 lbs), the 12-cylinder is styled like a small saloon, berlinetta in Italian, with a low, swooping glass roof at the back. At the front, the new design replaces the traditional headlights with a single wraparound band reminiscent of the Ferrari Daytona. It has a top speed of over 211 mph and can accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds.

Ferrari said it has developed software that can change the maximum torque available depending on the gear selected, giving the driver a smooth, progressive sense of pick-up as the transmission ratio increases.

Speaking at a lively launch event held in a hangar-sized tent on the beach outside the Faena Hotel, Ferrari's chief marketing and commercial officer, Enrico Galliera, said: “We are proud to be the founder of the Gran Turismo cars of the 1950s and 1960s.'' I was inspired by.'' It was comfortable because the races where it was important to have a certain level were 6, 12 and 24 hours.

He said the car was a perfect illustration of Ferrari. Tradition and innovation.

