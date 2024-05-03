The future of generative artificial intelligence in scientific research





The peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology published a paper on February 13th titled Cellular Functions of Spermatogonial Stem Cells Related to the JAK/STAT Signaling Pathway. Within a day of the announcement, readers pointed out that the numbers were clearly wrong. Generated by an artificial intelligence full of misspellings, gibberish diagrams, anatomically incorrect and well-endowed rats. Within three days, Frontiers retracted the article.

The retracted paper is just one example contributing to growing concerns about the application of AI in science. While AI can be a powerful tool to spearhead innovation and development, it can also raise a series of hotly debated ethical, legal, and scientific challenges.

Generative AI has developed rapidly over the past decade, building in part on generative adversarial networks proposed by Ian Goodfellow and colleagues in 2014. GAN enables AI models to create new content such as text, diagrams, and videos, which distinguishes GenAI from classification and classification. Decision-making AI tool.

A recent report from Cornell University details the potential benefits of GenAI at every stage of academic research planning, research organization, data collection, dissemination of research results, and securing funding. This includes using GenAI tools to summarize large amounts of data, improve descriptive clarity, and integrate information from various sources.

GenAI has the potential to improve the efficiency and accuracy of research, but there are some key challenges to using it in academic research, Cornell professors say.

Information science professor Alison Kennecke said in an email to The Sun that generative AI can be used to create text that perpetuates errors (including misinformation and hallucinations) or evokes stereotypes that are not representative of the world. It says that it is possible to output images.

According to Cornell Tech professor James Grimmelman and Law, if the use and results of GenAI are not critically examined, the quality and accuracy of research may suffer.

[The article in Frontiers is an example of] According to Grimmelman, people can use generative AI to make things up, automate the process of writing or illustrating parts of a paper, and treat AI-generated garbage as if it were scientific research. It is said that they are making proposals.

The use of GenAI to create the diagrams in the Frontiers article was obvious to all readers, resulting in a social media storm shortly after its publication. However, there may be more subtle risks when using GenAI in scientific research.

According to Grimmelmann, using GenAI for routine sections of scientific papers, such as background, literature reviews, and abstracts, increases the chances that GenAI will make mistakes. Unlike images generated by AI, the errors in these sections may appear to be fairly accurate at first glance.

if [GenAI] It's just a shortcut, Grimmelmann said, and it could be a shortcut that leads to lower quality.

Additionally, data fabrication has always been a concern in scientific research, and GenAI could potentially allow data sets to be created or modified at scale while maintaining validity. Although tools have been developed to detect fraud, they still cannot detect it with high accuracy.

Another concern, said information science professor David Mimno, is that many researchers using GenAI tools may mistakenly believe they are producing the intended output or accurate results. That's it. Rather, GenAI can change lines of code or change data to make its output seem more plausible without the researcher's intent.

As AI tools continue to evolve, there is increased action and dialogue between governments, legal systems, research institutions, and developers to maximize the benefits of GenAI while minimizing risks.

For example, in October 2023, President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence. The EO established safety and security standards for AI technology, protected privacy rights, reduced algorithmic bias, and fostered innovation.

The intersection of AI and science goes beyond research publications. More than 20 lawsuits are ongoing in the United States regarding the use of GenAI tools, intellectual property rights, and data privacy.

Grimmelmann said GenAI is not currently considered subject to copyright or patent protection in the U.S. because AI-generated content is not considered human-authored. Despite the separation between humans and AI, the prompts used to generate output, the data used to train algorithms, and the programming of AI tools are considered to have been created by a single individual. There may be cases.

Grimmelman said he will face many difficult questions about how much human contribution is required for something produced by generative AI to be credited to a human author.

In academia, scientific journals and editorial boards grapple with disclosure rules for scientific research. The Cornell University report provides guidance to researchers using GenAI at their research discretion regarding the use of data and GenAI tools, validation of output, disclosure of GenAI use, and the responsibility of all researchers to adhere to GenAI usage standards. It proposes a series of obligations for

For Mimno, trust is a key element in this discussion.

Many academic and research communities are volunteering their time, and as a community we support each other to improve our work and find science and truth, Mimno said. At the end of the day, we have to trust each other that we're not making things up and that we're not creating images that don't actually mean anything.

Taylor Rijos can be reached at: [email protected].

