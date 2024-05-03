Amazon, Google suspend U.S. green card applications for immigrants





Amazon and Google recently suspended U.S. green card applications for immigrants until the end of 2024. This comes amid recent job cuts by technology giants like Microsoft. As competition intensifies, the situation surrounding foreign workers is worsening. With the green card application process suspended, international candidates may find it difficult to stay in the U.S. for work, especially in the technology industry. Google and Amazon have both suspended PERM applications until next year.

Google and Amazon suspend U.S. green card applications for immigrant workers following recent tech layoffs (AFP) What is PERM?

PERM is a process for obtaining a permanent labor certification overseen by the U.S. Department of Labor. Its purpose is to ensure that the entry of foreign workers does not adversely affect the employment opportunities, wages, and working conditions of U.S. workers. This process is often the first step toward obtaining a green card.

Why are Google and Amazon suspending PERM?

Earlier this year, Amazon made an internal announcement to employees that it would suspend all PERM filings through 2024, according to Business Insider. The e-commerce giant said in a memo that it has determined that the company cannot proceed with its PERM application until 2024. We understand this is unfortunate and did not take this decision lightly, the memo added.

Meanwhile, in January 2023, Google suspended PERM applications and laid off 12,000 employees. The store said employees were informed earlier this year that the company would not restart the PERM process until the first quarter of 2025. The green card process has become more complex amid large-scale technology layoffs.

Eva Benach, a founding partner at Benach Collopy, a leading immigration law firm in Washington, D.C., told the outlet that Google's influence here is so great that tech companies are following in its footsteps. Ta. As more American workers fill open positions, the labor market test fails, and the process becomes a waste of time and money for these tech companies, Collopy explained.

If a tech company has had relatively recent layoffs, it will also need to notify laid-off workers of new positions that may be filled by foreign workers. She added that if some of these people say, “Yes, I'm interested,” the green card application is a failure, according to the outlet.

