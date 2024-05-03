The key to the Americas’ AI advantage: Leveraging global talent





sasha ramani

Last year marked an important turning point in the development of artificial intelligence. But beneath the headlines is the fact that this pioneering industry is largely driven by immigrants.

Immigrants have long driven America's technology industry. Most of the founders and executives of American tech giants like Alphabet, Microsoft, and Tesla are immigrants.

According to an analysis by the National Policy Foundation, 80% of unicorns, privately held multibillion-dollar companies, were founded by immigrants or have immigrants in key policy roles.

The U.S. AI industry is similarly represented by immigrants, including Chinese-born American Feifei Li, co-director of Stanford University's Institute for Human-Centered AI. Andrew Ng, a British-Hong Kong American, Google Brain; And his Russian-Israeli-Canadian-American OpenAI counterpart is Ilya Sutskever.

Indeed, to keep up with innovation in AI and related fields, the United States must encourage the world's brightest minds to bring their talents here.

This is critical not only to America's technological dynamism, but also to our national security. Michelle Flournoy, director of the Center for a New American Security and former US Under Secretary of Defense, emphasizes the impact of AI on security. In an essay for Foreign Affairs magazine, she points out that the U.S. military is using AI to refine operations ranging from equipment maintenance to budget allocation.

But Flournoy also points out a significant vulnerability. There is a shortage of government professionals with the technical expertise needed to effectively implement, manage, and oversee AI technology.

Addressing this gap is critical for the United States. First, U.S. universities must continue to be a pipeline for the next generation of AI engineers and researchers.

break down barriers

My organization MPower Financing, which provides student loans to international students, saw an astonishing 4x increase in applications from Indian students to study artificial intelligence and machine learning in 2023 compared to the previous year. We attribute this rise to bullish sentiment across the industry and the desire of India's vast talent pool to contribute to the American technology ecosystem. This staggering increase highlights not only the attractiveness of American education, but also the important role international students play in the technological advances that will shape our future.

The United States needs to reform its immigration laws to take advantage of the global talent potential. Creating pathways to ease the transition from academia to industry for international STEM talent is not just about filling an immediate workforce gap. It's about investing in America's long-term technological sovereignty and national security.

Congress should extend the duration of Optional Practical Training and Curriculum Practical Training, programs that allow students to temporarily reside in the United States after graduation. Additionally, students with in-demand skills should be exempt from the H-1B lottery, which allows them to stay and work in the U.S. for an additional six years, and from the green card cap, which allows for permanent residence. Creating additional immigration pathways for AI or STEM professionals is worthwhile to ensure that the United States remains a center of technological innovation and military superiority.

The United States is at a crossroads, where it can either further consolidate its leadership in AI or cede ground to competitors through restrictive immigration policies. By embracing and facilitating the flow of global talent to the world's leading academic institutions and technology talent, the United States can ensure its continued excellence in the AI ​​revolution.

Sasha Ramani is the Director of Corporate Strategy at MPower Financing, a public benefit corporation that provides scholarships and non-cosigned loans to international students coming to the United States and Canada. He holds his CFA designation and is an experienced management consultant with a master's degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School. Originally from Canada, Ramani honed his strategy and investment management skills at Deloitte Consulting and Mars & His Company in New York City, advising investment firms on innovation, business growth strategies, and organizational design. Ramani holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Laurier University.

Illustration: Dom Guzman

