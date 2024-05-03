



Today's top news

Closing arguments in the government's antitrust lawsuit against Google concluded today. The Justice Department said the tech giant illegally abused its monopoly power by paying companies like Apple, Samsung, and Mozilla billions of dollars to be the default search engine on their devices, driving competitors out of the market. They kicked them out and accused them of providing a poor experience to their customers. Google says its search engine is the most popular not because it deals with business, but because it's the best. Here's what you need to know about the current situation.

The Justice Department and a group of 35 states sued Google in 2020, accusing it of using anticompetitive tactics to dominate online search. The trial is over and closing arguments are being held.Spencer Pratt/Getty Images .

Spencer Platt/Getty Images First, NPR's Dara Carr said the judge asked very pointed questions and poked holes in both sides' arguments. “That means the judge has given absolutely no indication as to which side he is on,” Carr reported. If a judge finds that Google has acted illegally, it could potentially fine the company or break up the company. “This decision has huge potential to change the way we experience the Internet,” Kerr said.

After more than a week of silence, President Biden spoke yesterday about pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses. In his short speech, he emphasized the need for a balance between freedom of speech and the rule of law. He defended the protests against the Gaza war at universities across the country, but stressed that there is no place for anti-Semitism or hate speech in the United States.

“It's clear that Biden has a lot of work to do to woo young progressive voters who are disappointed with the way he's handling the war,” says NPR's Tamara Keith. But she said that didn't seem to be his goal yesterday, as she said the protests had not forced her to reconsider her Middle East policy.

Click here for the latest information on campus protests surrounding the war in Gaza. Protests have disrupted all of Georgia for the past few weeks. Demonstrators are rejecting a bill being considered by the country's parliament. The bill would require organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence, a requirement that opponents have called authoritarian and Kremlin-inspired. They are attacking people who say it is something.

The United States and Europe are calling on Georgia's government to reconsider the law, warning that it undermines the state's long-term prospects for membership in the European Union and NATO, NPR's Charles Mains reports. But Mr Maynes said the problem was that the government had already repealed the law last year due to mass protests and was unlikely to bow to public pressure again.How to listen today

Stephen Inskeep and Renee Montagne behind the microphone in the studio, 2007.Steven Vos/Steven Vos Hide His Caption

NPR's Steve Inskeep today celebrates his 20th anniversary as morning host. He will be joined by a familiar face, Rene Montagne, who served as the show's co-host from 2004 to his 2016.

Hear archive clips of Steve's most iconic stories and interviews as he and Renee reflect on the past 20 years of his career. Congratulations, Steve!

Weekend recommendations

Ryan Gosling plays Colt Sievers in Fall Guys.Universal Pictures .

Check out what you're watching, reading and listening to from NPR this weekend.

Movie: Ryan Gosling is wonderfully expressive and self-paced in The Fall Guy. He plays Colt Sievers, a stuntman who returns to work under mysterious circumstances after sustaining a fatal injury.

TVExBulletin's David Bianculli believes Elisabeth Moss plays her best role yet in The Veil. The new FX series follows several different spy agencies as they try to uncover the details of a new suspected 9/11 terrorist plot.

Book: Rachel Conn's latest novel, Real Americans, explores many philosophical ideas, including the existence of free will and the ethics of modifying the genome to select for “preferred” genetic traits.

Music: Kendrick Lamar is Drake's biggest hater. He recently released a six-minute track that aims to assassinate Drake as a rap artist and Drake's character on a human level.

Podcast: Rachel Martin, host of All Things Thoughted, has a new podcast for you. Wild Cards is part interview, part existential game show, where guests are invited to play a game about life's biggest questions. Listen to comedian and actress Jenny Slate's first episode now.

Quizzes: Getting a perfect score the second time on an NPR News quiz is just as rewarding as the first. How well does it work?

3 things to know before you go

When hobbyist photographer Michael Sanchez snapped this photo of a subspecies of blue-throated thrush on the northern Oregon coast last week, he didn't realize how rare the bird was until he posted it on social media.michael sanchez hide his caption

Michael Sanchez Amateur photographer Michael Sanchez became the envy of birdwatchers around the world when he snapped a photo of the first blue-throated black thrush seen in the United States during a trip to Oregon. Joshua Dean, a former Boeing quality auditor who voiced his concerns about Boeing's jets, has died. His family said he quickly fell into critical condition after he was diagnosed with an MRSA bacterial infection. He is the second Boeing-related whistleblower to die in the past three months. A group of Black Democratic lawmakers reintroduced a bill in the House called the CROWN Act. The bill aims to make it illegal to discriminate based on a person's hairstyle or hair type.

This newsletter was edited by Majid Al Waheidi.

