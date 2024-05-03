



Cisco has always focused on innovation. But his Outshift, the company's emerging technology incubation engine, is taking things to the next level.

From cloud-native application security to GenAI, quantum networking, and more, Outshift is shifting paradigms and raising expectations by addressing some of today's biggest challenges while looking to tomorrow.

Tim Szigeti, a renowned technical marketing engineer at Outshift and a 26-year Cisco veteran with over 43 patents, talks about great innovation, the future direction of technology, and the creative magic of Outshift. We asked them for their thoughts on the process.

Thanks, Tim! Perhaps you could start by telling us a little about yourself. First, we have 43 patents.

Yes, being able to innovate like that is a really fun part of the job. But Cisco has inventors who have invented more than that. That's why I don't want to make too many claims.

As New York Giants pitcher Dizzy Dean once said, “It's not bragging if you do it.”

Hahaha, I love that. cool.

You have a 26-year career at Cisco. What drew you here in the first place?

Finishing school, I did well. And, as often happens when you're young, my head may have been disproportionately large. But soon I came to a very important realization. Despite studying for years in college, he knew very little about cutting-edge companies like Cisco. And I was lucky to make it through the first week! But Cisco was a great place to learn, and I've continued to learn ever since.

And what kept you here?

Well, I'm still learning so it's always exciting! And there's no shortage of advancements and advances in all these technologies. Recently, he has been working on cutting-edge technologies such as quantum computing and quantum networking. This is amazing. It makes me look forward to going to work every day.

Outshift is clearly for you. Please tell us about that mission.

Outshift is Cisco's research, development, and incubation engine. Yes, every business unit within Cisco does great research and development, but it's focused on making our existing products and portfolio better in the markets we're already in. On the other hand, our charter is to see where else Cisco can and can be done. We bring our strengths, expertise and thought leadership to the forefront. And it's not just about new technology; it's also about understanding new markets, new personas, new business challenges, and more. We then use the best combination of new technologies to create new solutions for our customers.

Outshift seems firmly rooted in finding solutions to concrete business problems.

Yes, we were driving solutions to problems our customers were already facing or expected to face in the near future. So we want to have technology solutions ready when they do. This is a completely venture-based approach, where simply studying a technology out of general interest can lead to scientific projects that have the potential to showcase good applications of the technology, but are not really pressing It does not solve the customer's problem.

Are everyone at Outshift engineers like you?

No, we definitely have a lot of diverse talent on our team. We certainly have a lot of engineering talent, but as I said, we're careful not to lean towards a very technology-centric approach. That's why we take care to balance engineering skill sets with product managers, market analysts, and people we hire from venture capital firms, each of whom bring a unique perspective to collaborate on our technology research and investments. I'm trying to take control.

I've heard you talk about innovation as a creative, almost artistic endeavour. How does Outshift support that dynamic creative brilliance?

That's why it's important to have a truly diverse team, with different perspectives, different strengths, and above all a positive, open and collaborative attitude. Then the creative process becomes magical. You start with an idea and someone else makes it even better. It then continues to shape and refine it, gaining momentum and sometimes becoming a life of its own. It's a very exciting process to be a part of.

What Outshift innovations are you particularly proud of?

There are many, but Panoptica is one of the major innovations we bring to the market. It is oriented towards the field of cloud native application security. We recognize that applications have fundamentally evolved and are no longer as tightly coupled to hardware as they once were. Application platforms have evolved from servers to VMs, containers, orchestrated containerized environments, and serverless capabilities. Therefore, apps become highly diffuse, distributed, and dynamic. And when it comes to security, traditional approaches are no longer adequate. For example, you can't just put a firewall in front of your apps. Apps now exist as compositions of dozens or hundreds of microservices across multiple cloud providers, continually spinning up and down. Securing these cloud-native apps requires an entirely new approach. And while we've been a leader in security for decades, now with Panoptica we're taking that leadership into an entirely new technology realm: cloud native. It's very exciting!

Today's technology is extremely complex. How important is it to simplify things for end users?

You just realized something very important. Sometimes, a powerful solution can easily become overly complicated, leading to endless nerdy knobs to fiddle with and adjust. Additionally, if a solution's inherent complexity becomes a barrier to adoption, customers will not realize its potential value and benefits. Well, we need to make these solutions powerful and simple.

The Silicon One architecture is a great example of Cisco's purpose-built breakthrough technology. In this case, it promotes an inclusive future for all by saving energy and supporting sustainability. How important is that purpose to Outshift?

That's absolutely important! Across Cisco, we share the same mission to create an inclusive future for all. And it starts with making sure we have a future, but that depends largely on how sustainable we are today. We have developed sustainability solutions through cloud-native and edge-native technologies, to name a few. As an example, at the next Cisco Live, we will be presenting a session on how to use Cisco technology to support greater sustainability in your home. It incorporates various technologies such as Internet of Things devices, Meraki sensors, home automation, and AI to maximize the efficiency of power usage in your home. Also, on his last Cisco Live, one of our engineering leaders talked about all the emerging technologies Cisco is offering to support sustainability efforts at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A wonderful session was presented.

What upcoming innovations are you looking forward to?

Again, I'm particularly excited about our work in quantum networking. We believe our research team is setting groundbreaking, game-changing, paradigm-shifting goals. And we were already making this a reality! For example, at Cisco Live in June, we will be demonstrating not only a quantum network simulator, but also a quantum random number generator that reads qubits in real time and generates truly random strings. In contrast, most other random number generators (which, by the way, are the basic building blocks of cryptography) are based on pseudo-random number algorithms. And there's a lot more in the vision and pipeline going forward that I'm really excited to be a part of.

When it comes to security, it's a race against time.What if quantum technology falls into the wrong hands?

Indeed, quantum is a double-edged sword when it comes to security. Quantum poses a threat to certain types of cryptography today, especially public key infrastructure. However, it also promises an unprecedented ability to completely prevent eavesdropping due to unique properties such as the absence of cloning and quantum entanglement. Therefore, developing quantum communications solutions is not only essential, but also an exciting opportunity for Cisco to extend its decades of networking leadership with quantum leaps.

Of course, AI will be a big part.

absolutely! The advances in generative AI over the past two years have been incredible. GenAI is already at a stage where it can facilitate almost any knowledge worker role. So it's no surprise that customers are racing to deploy his GenAI within their organizations, but few feel prepared to do so in a secure and compliant manner. Therefore, we are actively developing solutions that make Gen AI easier, faster, and more secure to use. In fact, on Cisco Live, we'll be talking about one of his newest solutions, Motific. Motific is a GenAI hub that enables IT to implement centralized GenAI services, policies, and security in a compliant manner across the organization without worrying about privacy. Data has been leaked.

It looks like there will be no shortage of great things to come.

Yes, it's a very exciting time to be in tech, whether you're looking at cloud native, GenAI, quantum, or other hot areas. And Outshift, at the cutting edge, is the most exciting place to be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.cisco.com/c/r/newsroom/en/us/a/y2024/m05/outshift-cisco-source-for-cutting-edge-in-house-innovation.html%3Fsource%3Drss The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos