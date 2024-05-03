University research was a key factor in defense and technology company's decision to relocate to Arkansas





University related

Congressman Steve Womack spoke at a recent event announcing Extremis' plans for the lab.

The University of Arkansas' research expertise, welcoming and innovative business environment, and easy access to U of A graduates have helped attract fast-growing defense and technology startups to Arkansas.

Xtremis Inc. is working with the university to develop a unique field laboratory in southern Washington County for the advancement of electromagnetic spectrum technologies such as wireless networks. This effort is supported by the U.S. Army Pathfinder Program, Winrock International, and the Civil Military Innovation Institute.

Plans for the lab, dubbed the “Devil's Den Test Site,” were announced Monday, April 22, at an event attended by Congressman Steve Womack, Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs of the Arkansas National Guard, and university leaders. As envisioned, the laboratory will be a unique national resource that will propel both Arkansas and the United States to the forefront of spectrum-related applied research for civil and military applications.

Xtremis expects to hire up to 75 highly paid employees over the next three years and more than 200 in five years.

“Our partnership with Extremis is a great example of how the university's expertise and capabilities can have a positive economic impact for our state,” said Mike Malone, deputy chancellor for economic development. “We offer cutting-edge research and provide our graduates with a highly trained and motivated workforce, which attracts innovative companies to Arkansas.”

Extremis chose the Washington County site primarily to take advantage of the university's radio frequency engineering expertise, specifically its research group led by Samir El Ghazaly, Distinguished Professor of Electrical Engineering. did.

“Professor El-Ghazaly's groundbreaking research in radio frequency engineering is leading to groundbreaking technologies that strengthen and protect our troops,” said Margaret Sovah McCabe, Deputy Prime Minister for Research and Innovation. . This is an application to optimize the performance of everyday technologies such as electric vehicles and consumer electronics, and is a shining example of how university research is making a positive difference to the nation and the world. is. ”

Xtremis is a venture capital-backed startup spun out of Vanderbilt University that will commercialize a portfolio of spectrum sensing and management technologies developed in conjunction with two Grand Challenges sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The unique Ozark terrain of Devil's Den Proving Grounds is ideal for testing and refining these technologies.

A rendering of the Devil's Den Proving Grounds campus by Marlon Blackwell Architects, the university's Distinguished Professor and E. Fay Jones Professor of Architecture, gave a sense of the scope of the project. . Once development is complete, Devil's Den Proving Ground will have the following features:

A state-of-the-art radio frequency laboratory that combines virtual and physical (indoor and outdoor) test environments, including a large-scale anechoic chamber.

special testing equipment;

A new radio frequency channel emulator platform based on the DARPA Colosseum testbed.and

Clean room compatible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.uark.edu/articles/70355/u-of-a-research-a-key-factor-in-defense-and-tech-company-s-decision-to-move-to-arkansas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos