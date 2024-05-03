Multibillion-dollar Apple contract for default placements comes to the fore in Google antitrust case





Google has faced not one but two antitrust trials this year with the Department of Justice, and the first trial over Google search is finally coming to a conclusion. On Thursday, lawyers appeared in District Court in Washington, D.C., for the first of their closing arguments in a two-day jury trial before Judge Amit Mehta.

This was the first high-tech antitrust lawsuit brought by the government in 20 years since the United States v. Microsoft case. The results directly impact one of the world's most valuable companies. At this stage, the judge will only be deciding whether Google is liable for the antitrust charges brought against it. In that case, a separate process will be followed to determine the appropriate remedy. These could be court-ordered restrictions on Google's actions or something as drastic as dismantling elements of its search business.

Thursday's arguments focused on claims that Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act by engaging in alleged anticompetitive conduct in the general search engine market. The Department of Justice defines the relevant market as general search engines such as Google Search, Bing, and DuckDuckGo, rather than specialized search engines that focus on one category, such as Yelp. Whether that is in fact a relevant market is up to the judge, as is the question of whether Google is a dominant player in that market.

Being dominant is not enough; the Justice Department also needs to prove that Google used its dominance to exclude rivals and maintain monopoly power. Thursday's arguments also addressed the question of whether Google's actions were anticompetitive or simply a rational business decision. Friday's closing arguments will focus on the government's claim that Google illegally monopolized the search advertising market.

The Justice Department also needs to prove that Google used its advantages to exclude rivals and maintain monopoly power.

The government claims that Google maintains its monopoly on the general search market through exclusive agreements that block distribution channels so that competitors do not pose a real threat. Google's agreements with mobile phone manufacturers and browser companies for default search engine status make it difficult for competitors to enter the market, reinforcing negative feedback loops, especially disruptive because scale is key. They argue that it has become almost impossible to reach such scale. High quality search engine.

Google says it wants to change defaults because it's easy to change and manufacturers are investing in being the best search engine.

Judge Mehta held his cards close to his chest as to how he would rule, but his cross-examination of both the government and Google highlighted where the cracks in the case lie.

Barriers to entry and business trade-offs

Mr. Mehta seemed to quite agree with the government's definition of the relevant market as a general search engine as the first step to proving monopoly. He seemed unconvinced that search providers are sufficient substitutes for certain categories (such as Amazon for shopping), even though Google may compete in some areas.

But he seemed to be struggling with whether Google's business decisions were reasonable or anticompetitive. For example, Google Search doesn't value privacy as much as DuckDuckGo does, but isn't that a rational business decision?

Kenneth Dintzer of the Justice Department said Google's decisions sometimes appear arbitrary. For example, query-related data was stored for 18 months, but most users wanted it to be stored for 2 months or less. He said it ignores users because it feels like it's not a business decision.

Mehta also told Dinzer that he has a hard time coming to the conclusion that Google's products have deteriorated over the past decade specifically because of a lack of competitiveness.

The judge also questioned whether the government could effectively prove that Google had erected a barrier to entry, citing the example of rival search engine Neeva. Although the company ultimately failed, Mehta asked why Nybus should not have entered the market in the first place, showing that the barrier to entry was not that high.

Dinzer said that although Neeva was able to enter the market, it still relies on Microsoft's Bing for many queries. Additionally, the distribution barrier, the fact that it's so hard to get people to use search engines other than Google, is probably what killed off his Neeva. (Neeva, like DuckDuckGo, initially relied on her Bings API, but later spent a lot of money building its own search engine from scratch.)

When Mehta asks Google a question, Niva's ghost reappears. In a multibillion-dollar market like search, you'd think there would be a lot of companies trying to jump in and steal the profits. Instead, only two new competitors have emerged in the past decade or so: Neeva and DuckDuckGo. Doesn't that tell us everything we need to know?

Google lawyer John Schmidlein said the massive investment in AI will revolutionize the way people interact with websites. Mehta acknowledged that may be true, but my resolution here is for today.

Google makes multi-billion dollar deal with Apple

Mehta particularly grilled Google over its huge payout to Apple to remain the default search engine on iOS. A court case last year revealed that Google gives Apple 36% of its search ad revenue from Safari. The New York Times previously reported that Google paid Apple about $18 billion for default status in 2021.

The judges found that for another search engine to effectively compete with Google for its default slot, it not only needs to be equally good, but also the billions Google pays to be the default. He said he would probably need to spend more than that. Mehta points out that his is the only instance in the past 15 years where someone has pushed Google out of its default position, and how Yahoo briefly maintained its default position with Mozilla's Firefox browser. mentioned.

Additionally, Mehta said these providers have never seriously considered companies other than Google. And in one area where he thought Microsoft was making some progress, he heard voices like: [Apple executive] Mr. [Eddy] Cue says there was no price they could offer us. How is it a competitive market?

How is it a competitive market?

Schmidlein said Apple evaluated the quality of Bings compared to Google and ultimately chose Google. But then why did he sign such an expensive deal with Apple, Mehta asked? Schmidlein said Apple's ability to exit the agreement each time it expires is enough to keep Google on its toes and compete.

Mehta acknowledged that Apple doesn't have a better option. Dinzer responded that there is no real competition because Google has maintained a monopoly for more than a decade.

Winning legal agreements on quality may discourage potential rivals, but that does not mean it is anticompetitive, Schmidlein argued.

Mehta asked whether it would be possible for a nascent competitor to displace Google. Yes, Google's lawyers said, noting that nearly 40 percent of the market is not locked up by default contracts.

Mehta countered that it would require a company with significant capital and the ability to create an equally good search engine without user data. If that's what it takes for someone to remove Google from being the default search engine, wouldn't the people who drafted the Sherman Act be concerned about that?

Closing arguments in the trial will continue Friday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/5/3/24147682/google-closing-arguments-search-distribution-trial-day-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos