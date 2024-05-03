Team 24 – AI pioneer Dr. Feifei Li speaks for humanity





Dr. Feifei Li (center) speaking at Team 24 (@philww)

In the 18 months since ChatGPT hit the world, AI is dominating the agenda at this year's Team 24, as it is at other technology conferences, and Atlassian is hosting AI guru Fei-Fei Li, Ph.D. We chose to open the event with a discussion featuring . She was perhaps most influential when she created Imagenet, a large internet-scale dataset used to demonstrate the power of deep learning models in 2012, and the large-scale language that would eventually power today's generative AI. He is responsible for the explosion of AI innovation that led to models. She has training in big data.

Her views on how we adapt to the age of AI resonated with this tech-savvy audience, eliciting energetic applause on several occasions. Here are some key takeaways from Lee, who at one time was a principal scientist at Google, is a Sequoia Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University, and co-director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI. To do. She was joined in the discussion by Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist magazine, and Mike Cannon-Brooks, co-CEO of Atlassian. It wasn't long before the discussion turned to her question of the employment implications of AI and people's fears that the technology would take away their jobs. While Lee acknowledged this fear, she said humans still have expressive and creative powers that technology cannot match. She continued:

We should have confidence in ourselves and each other in our human agency, human creativity, and humanity. With that confidence, we can use graphic tools, intelligent tools, and productivity tools, but fundamentally they exist to enhance and strengthen our humanity. Be creative enough to create new jobs or update existing ones to use these tools more effectively. But I fundamentally believe that our humanity isn't going anywhere, and that our creativity is deeper than we give ourselves credit for.

Therefore, it is these innate human qualities that will become important skills in the AI ​​era. Beddoes suggested that perhaps the education system should focus more on “the skill set of 'how to be a human being.'” Lee expanded on this theme further.

There are fundamental things that transcend eras, and they remain the same whether we live in the age of electricity, the age of PCs, or the age of AI. There are other things that will change and we will have to adapt to them.

What doesn't change is our core humanity, our ethics, our integrity, our compassion, our creativity, our connection to each other. We need to help them have that.

What changes are skill sets, knowledge, changes in business, changes in the technology landscape, and changes in society. It requires people to always remain open-minded, listen to each other, adapt and learn, and have biceps that can grow.

These two buckets need to be adaptable and flexible, with these as core value buckets.

It is therefore essential that educational systems quickly adapt to the new reality that absorbing knowledge alone is not enough to prepare young people for the rest of their lives. She continued:

I predict that 100 years from now, when future humans write the history of the last 30 years of the 21st century, the most profound implications of this wave of generative technology will be its impact on education. We spend 12 to 16 of the most precious years of a tiny human's life to reach the stage where ChatGPT is evaluated by taking standardized tests that can be passed almost instantly today.

Consider the waste of human capital that takes up space throughout our brains during early formative years. Considering that today ChatGPT and his other GPT-4, GPT-5 can pass almost all graduate school entrance exams and even bar exams and everything else, we need to fundamentally change our education system I think.

Areas where AI will impact

One area that Lee believes will be dramatically improved by the latest AI innovations is science and research, where AI can remove many of the difficult grafts that were previously required to make progress. can. she said:

One area of ​​productivity that I'm excited about and believe will explode is scientific discovery. Scientific discovery is actually a very meticulous, generally labor-intensive and time-consuming process. Because discovering genes, creating new substances, finding ways to track sperm whales, all of these things are actually very difficult mechanisms. But I think AI will increase productivity and accelerate these things.

AI can also contribute to creative efforts. Beddoes revealed that The Economist's designers are already using generative AI to come up with cover design ideas. Because we know that using generative AI increases productivity. Echoing a sentiment also expressed by his CEO of Open AI, Sam Altman, Lee commented that hallucinations frequently produced by generative AI are not necessarily bugs.

Statistical models have uncertain behavior… With these LLM models, we enter a world of illusions. This is one of the key deliverables of this technology today and must be struggled with by business leaders and product thinkers. How do I deal with this? Is this a feature or a bug? In some cases, it's probably a nice, magical, surprising feature that the machine gives you. “Design a magical animal.” However, if you seek medical advice, it may also be a bug. So you have to deal with it.

When Cannon-Brooks suggested that there was a difference between creative imagination and hard facts, she had an interesting rebuttal.

Sometimes imagination becomes reality. Think of E=mc2. Such imagination brings you closer to the truth. So imagination is an amazing thing. It's very deep.

Regarding the future of AI, she said she hopes the focus will move beyond language to more direct representations of the world as humans experience it. she said:

I'm very, very excited about going beyond language. Because language is the most irreversible expression of our world. We open our eyes, embrace our loved ones, and tend to our beloved gardens. Our interactions and relationships with the world are much deeper than just a syllabus of words. Beyond forms of language, there's a lot that AI technology can do to help us interact with the world and each other, and that's what excites me.

And we hope that this application will really change healthcare and education in particular. These are her two areas of our world, our society, which I think are very important for human dignity and human agency. I think we need all of our technologies to lift each other up through these industries and applications.

my view

An uplifting, human-centered sentiment from one of the people most associated with the current explosion in AI technology, reminding us of the difference between us and the machines we create.

