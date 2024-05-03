New stickers for Instagram Stories





Today, we're releasing new stickers to Instagram Stories, giving you more ways to connect with your friends about the things you care about most. Whether you want to share your favorite song of the day or create your own custom stickers from photos and videos, we hope these new tools will inspire you to get creative with your stories.

Share your favorite songs with Add Yours Music

Combining the fun of the Add Yours feature with music stickers, Add Yours Music stickers allow you to share songs that match your mood with your followers, who can also add their own music.

Tap the sticker icon, then tap the icon that says Add Music. Once you've made your selection, tap + / Add Music to choose a song from your Instagram music library.When you post a story, your friends[Add Yours]You will be able to add your own songs using the button.Put the spotlight on your memories with frame stickers

Whether you want to spotlight memories with friends or reminisce about special moments, Frames stickers turn any photo into an instant print. Followers must shake their phone to unfold the image to reveal the content inside.

When creating your story, tap the stickers icon , then tap a frame sticker. This will open a photo gallery where he can select one image to frame. Once you have selected your image, you can also add a caption if you wish. The date and time stamp the photo was taken will be automatically added. After you post a story, your friends and followers can shake their phone or tap the shake to reveal button to expand the image into the frame.Reveal hidden stories with reveal stickers

Reveal stickers allow you to post hidden stories for your friends and followers to see. The only way they will see your content is to send you a DM.

To create your story, tap the sticker icon and[公開]Tap the icon. If you select the Reveal sticker, you'll be asked to enter hints to your friends about what's behind the blurry story. Tap the preview icon in the bottom left corner to see how your story will appear to your friends. When you post a Story, your friends can only see your Story content if they DM you, but don't worry, they don't have to approve every DM to publish your Story.Get creative with cutouts

Cutouts stickers allow you to turn even the most ordinary everyday moments into something unique that you can share with your friends. Convert some of the videos and photos in your camera roll into custom stickers and add them to your stories and reels. Once you create a cutout, it's saved in your sticker tray for easy access so you can come back to it as often as you like. You can also save the cutout stickers you create so others can reuse them in Reels and Stories.

To create stickers from your camera roll:

Tap the sticker icon at the top, then tap the scissors icon that says “Cut Out.” Select a photo or video from your gallery that has a clear subject matter. Stickers will be automatically generated. If it's not what you want, you can manually select the object you want for your sticker. Note: You can only select one object. Tap the “Use Sticker” button to add it to your Reels or Stories.

To create stickers from Instagram photos:

Navigate to the photo you want to convert into a sticker. Note: You'll only see the option to create stickers from eligible photos shared to your public Instagram account. Tap the three dots at the top right of the post. Tap Create Sticker.

