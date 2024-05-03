Kennel Connection's Legacy of Innovation and Excellence





MOOPARK, Calif. , May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kennel Connection, the leader in FinTech pet care facility management software, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary and celebrates 30 years of unparalleled innovation in the pet care industry. Commemorates growth and leadership. Founded on the principle of providing customer-centric solutions, Kennel Connection has consistently set the standard for excellence, transforming from a visionary idea to a revolutionary force transforming the management of pet care businesses. It has evolved.

Kennel Connection has been at the forefront of technological advancement since its inception, beginning with the first DOS-based software in 1994 and the groundbreaking release of the Windows version in 1996. These early achievements laid the foundation for and culminated in a legacy of innovation. Most recently, Kennel Connection Cloud, the company's first fully cloud-based platform, was launched in 2024, followed by a strategic merger with PawLoyalty in 2023. The merger expands the company's suite of solutions to help small business owners operate more efficiently and increase profitability through a variety of FinTech software platforms. Ultimately, Kennel Connection strengthened its position as an industry frontrunner and remains the only FinTech solution in the field for 30 years.

Kennel Connection CEO Jeff Brodsly reflected on this important milestone: “Celebrating our 30th anniversary is not just a look back at what we have accomplished; it is a recognition of our continued commitment to innovation and the future we are building. Our history to date has been shaped by our constant efforts to meet the evolving needs of the pet care industry, and this dedication to supporting small business owners has fueled our growth and success. Ta.”

Mark Gorrie, who originally created Kennel Connection in 1994, believes: “It has been amazing to watch him grow from one customer locally to thousands of customers all over the world. Over the years I have worked with one of the best teams I have ever had the opportunity to work with. Many of them are still with the company.

Kennel Connection's ethos of listening to and growing with its user base has been a key factor in its longevity and success. Keith McSwain, a veteran user and CEO of Pinehurst Pet Lodge, praised the software's adaptability and evolution in user focus, saying: Continuous improvement makes us a valuable partner in our success. ”

The company’s latest innovations such as Text-To-Pay, client portal, online booking and business intelligence are all part of the brand new Kennel Connection Cloud, which has been launched to celebrate the 30-year milestone. These features highlight Kennel Connection's commitment to providing flexible, cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges of the pet care industry. These advancements ensure Kennel Connection has unparalleled reliability and accessibility, providing the essential tools your pet care facility needs to thrive, regardless of location or internet reliability.

Looking to the future, Kennel Connection remains dedicated to driving FinTech innovation, improving the user experience, and delivering technology that enables clients to work smarter, not harder. With a comprehensive suite of management tools, from reservation management to integrated payment solutions, Kennel Connection provides pet care with technology that optimizes operations, improves customer service, and ensures the well-being of the pets in your care. We will continue to provide it to experts.

About Kennel Connection

Kennel Connection, powered by 100GROUP, is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for pet care businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of management tools designed to streamline operations and improve the customer experience. . Focused on empowering pet care professionals, Kennel Connection's feature-rich platform includes innovations such as Text-To-Pay, digital contracts, advanced online reservations, and integrated credit card processing. Includes booking management, client communication, billing, and reporting, along with features. The purpose is to promote efficiency and organization in daily operations. Kennel Connection leverages cutting-edge technology to provide customized solutions that meet the unique needs of pet boarding facilities, grooming salons, and dog day care centers.

For more information about Kennel Connection and its suite of innovative pet care business management solutions, please visit www.kennelconnection.com.

