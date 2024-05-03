Biodegradable plastics, Martian crops and deer vs. caribouExBulletin





Juana Summers, host:

It's time for our regular roundup of science news with our friends Emily Kwon and Regina Barber from NPR's SHORT WAVE podcast. Hello everyone.

REGINA BARBER, BYLINE: Hello.

EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: Hi.

Barber: Nice to meet you.

Summers: Nice to meet you both in person.

Barber: Yes.

SUMMERS: Well, how does this work?This week they brought us three science stories that caught our attention. Please tell me what it is.

Barber: How to grow plants on Mars.

KWON: And how white-tailed deer are expanding across Canada.

Barber: And how to make plastics that can decompose themselves.

Summers: So we have to start with self-degradable plastics. I mean, it really does seem too good to be true.

Kwon: Is that so? got it. Fair warning – this is just a test study. It was published this week in the journal Nature Communications. But plastic is a global problem, so it's very interesting, Juana, right? Similarly, less than 10% of US plastic waste is recycled, according to the EPA.

Summers: Yeah.

Kwon: Plastic also takes decades to break down. Like, they never really go away. They just break down into smaller and smaller pieces.

Summers: If I remember correctly, these are called microplastics.

Barber: Yes. So what if we told you that some researchers discovered a way to embed something special inside plastic to make it break down faster? Guess what it is?

Summers: I should have paid more attention to science class. please tell me.

Kwon: We can help. Microorganisms love to eat this type of plastic, called polyurethane, which is found in everything from watch bands to cell phone cases to footwear.

Summers: Okay. continue.

Barber: And to break down this polyurethane, the researchers identified a strain of bacteria and engineered it to withstand extremely high temperatures so the bacteria could survive the manufacturing process.

KWON: And the final product, this microbial and plastic structure, resembled linguini pasta when it was released.

Summers: Hmm.

Kwon: It was a long, yellowish band. When the researchers put it directly into compost, the microorganisms woke up and became active.

Summers: To eat plastic.

Kwon: Yes. And after just five months, more than 90% of his plastic had deteriorated.

Summers: Wow.

KWON: Adam Feist, the researcher on this study, was pretty happy with the results.

Adam Feist: As plastic consumption has skyrocketed and is expected to continue to do so, we really need to think about the effective lifecycle of these polymers, when they are used and what happens to them afterwards. . You know, it's time for a breakdown.

Summers: That's really interesting. So here's a question. Will I be finding microplastics in my shoes anytime soon?

Kwon: It's not possible right away. The plastics experts I spoke to had many follow-up questions for these researchers. They wanted to know, for example, would a product like this break down as easily in a landfill as it would in a lab? Or is this microplastic better than, say, plant-based alternatives already on the market? Still, it's promising. The research team hopes to apply this methodology to other types of plastics and conduct more tests to ultimately tackle the global plastic pollution problem.

Summers: Definitely a worthy goal. But speaking of innovation, Gina, there's talk of growing crops in space.

Barber: Yes, that's right. And growing food and space is critical to future space exploration, as shipping cargo from Earth is too expensive. So scientists like Rebecca Gonsalves are studying growing tomatoes, peas, and carrots here on Earth in Mars-like soil called Mars regolith.

Rebecca Goncalves: We don't have to wait until there's an actual colony on Mars to start working with actual Mars regolith. You can arrive within 90% of his journey already completed.

Summers: OK, wait a minute. There is no Martian soil on Earth, at least as far as I know. So how exactly did they grow these plants?

Barber: Yes. So scientists learned what Martian soil is like from Mars rovers and simulated it using materials from Hawaii's volcanoes and the Mojave Desert.

KWON: And like the soil on Mars, this regolith soil doesn't contain many nutrients that plants need. There's no water. There is no organic matter for them to eat.

Summers: Sounds like pretty sad soil.

Barber: Mars is tough, Juana.

Summers: So. Yes, please tell me. What did they do with the soil?

Barber: Well, we already know that you can grow something with this regolith. And they experimented with this technique, called intercropping, which is an ideal cultivation method when resources are limited. The ancient Mayans used it to grow the three sisters: corn, beans, and squash. And think of this intercropping stack like corn providing structure to beans. At the bottom are pumpkins, whose leaves provide shade for the roots and help maintain soil moisture.

Summers: So what did we learn by using this intercropping technique in our research?

Barber: Yes. Therefore, in this Mars-like soil, intercropping was helpful. Tomatoes grown with peas and carrots are growing better. This is great. But unfortunately, the peas and carrots did not turn out so well. The study was published this week in PLOS One.

Summers: I'm looking forward to it. I prefer tomatoes anyway.

Barber: Mars tomato salad.

Summers: Yes.

Barber: Here we go – I love it.

Summers: So this technology seems to be useful for some crops. But if you're growing something in space, aren't there a lot of other variables to consider, like, I don't know, lower gravity?

Barber: Well, Rebecca isn't particularly worried about low gravity. That's because tomatoes are already grown in microgravity on the International Space Station. But Amy Grondin, another microbiologist not involved in the study, said there are other growth and safety factors to look out for, such as metals and other toxins in the Martian soil. Stated. Still, she thinks the research is a very promising start.

Summers: Interesting. Okay. Let's move on to the last thing. I heard that deer are moving north. Please tell me what it is.

Barber: Yes. As a result, wildlife ecologists have watched white-tailed deer expand their range across North America for decades. And since the early 2000s, they have moved north to the boreal forests of western Canada. And these forests are thick with spruce and pine trees, have sandy soil, and receive a lot of snow in winter. So life there is really tough.

Summers: I don't know about you, but that doesn't seem like a place I'd want to live. why…

Barber: No.

Summers: …Is this deer moving there?

Barber: It's kind of a mystery. So, is it the warmer climate in forests that's been happening lately, or is human development pushing up forests? So, Melanie Dickie, a wildlife biologist at the University of British Columbia Okanagan, says he's increasing the number of 300 in western Canada. Hiding his camera, he set out to solve two problems. And she collected data over her five years. Her team then used those images to estimate the number of white-tailed deer there.

Kwon: Well, Juana, the great thing about this setup is that the team has placed these cameras along two axes. Some were from north to south, and the further north you went, the harsher the winters were. Some cameras are installed from east to west, and the further west you move, the more human interference there is. So they were able to consider both factors.

Summers: So what did they find?

KWON: Well, they found that while human land use has a smaller impact, climate warming appears to be playing the most important role in deer movement. And they published all these results last week in the journal Global Change Biology.

Summers: Okay. I'm not trying to be snarky here, but why does it matter that deer are moving into these new areas?

Barber: No, that's a fair question. got it. Melanie described these deer as an invasive species. In addition to deer, predators such as wolves are also increasing. Deer can handle wolves, but other species, such as northern caribou, cannot. So Melanie says these caribus have evolved primarily to avoid areas where there are a lot of predators. They are completely unequipped to deal with these wolves.

KWON: And she said deer are like one piece of the puzzle for caribou. But more information about what exactly is driving the deer increase will help her and other researchers figure out where to start when it comes to restoring land and protecting wildlife like caribou. It would be helpful to know.

SUMMERS: Emily Kwon and Regina Barber from NPR's science podcast SHORT WAVE. Learn about new discoveries, everyday mysteries, and the science behind the headlines. thank you.

Kwon: Thank you.

Barber: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

