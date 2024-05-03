Innovation, not regulation, protects companies from deepfakes





Explanation

In a recent open letter, prominent figures from business, academia and science called on governments to tighten regulations on deepfakes.

While their aims are laudable, their efforts to insist that innovation, not regulation, strengthen our defenses against the threat of deepfakes are misguided.

The letter, titled “Disrupting the deepfake supply chain,” includes Steven Pinker, computer scientist Joy Buolamwini, US politician Andrew Yang, and AI “godfather” Yoshua Bengio. It was signed by prominent thinkers including Mr.

Specifically, the letter calls for increased criminalization of deepfakes, creation of specific criminal penalties, and accountability for software developers and distributors for the use of their products in deepfakes.

This letter pinpoints the symptoms. According to the World Economic Forum, deepfakes are rapidly increasing by more than 900% per year. This is gradually increasing the threat level for society as a whole.

Deepfakes are already an established part of hackers' arsenal. A financial executive recently paid out $25 million of his $25 million to a malicious attacker after using a deepfake of his CFO on an employee in a video conference. This should serve as a warning to the corporate world, and the open letter was right to sound the alarm at the relative lack of action.

But handing responsibility to the government also exposes companies to further risks. CEOs cannot afford to sit back and rely on regulators to stop the flow of deepfakes. They need to get into action as soon as possible and build their own defence, and they are already starting from the back. Catching up will mean doubling down on investment in innovative technologies that can counter deepfakes.

stone age policy

But why isn't the government itself up to the task?

Compared to these hackers, most government cybersecurity departments and policies are stone-age. By the time laws are created, debated, and developed, they are often already outdated and have not kept up with the pace of technological development.

Moreover, relying on one government's ex post regulation also means trusting that all governments will regulate similarly. Countries need to work together to counteract the threat of deepfakes, because no matter how punitive one country's laws are, hackers in another country don't care about penalties. But at this point, expecting the Chinese or Russian states to prevent hackers from disrupting Western businesses is simply naive.

CEOs and senior management must proactively address this challenge and take responsibility to avoid becoming the next victim of deepfake fraud.

Fortunately, there are several technologies available to executives that can be deployed to strengthen deepfake defenses, including advanced authentication, detection AI, and content watermarking.

CEOs can integrate enhanced authentication standards to protect their companies from deepfake fraud. Two-factor or multi-factor authentication systems require users to provide additional authentication beyond a password, adding to the information deepfake fraudsters need to access sensitive information.

Fighting deepfakes with AI

Employers must also embrace AI in the fight against deepfakes. AI tools can analyze media files for anomalies or inconsistencies that indicate tampering. It can also analyze themes in these files, such as facial expressions and voice patterns, flagging unnatural discrepancies that the human eye might miss. Deepfakes can also be compared with real employee biometric data to identify fake representations of corporate employees.

Another option available to businesses is content watermarking. It embeds an invisible unique identifier into a company's official media files. This can be used to verify the authenticity and origin of media content that employees are exposed to.

These are just some of the many digital tools business owners can use to protect themselves from deepfake scammers and hackers. But it comes at a price.

Currently, funding for cybersecurity lags far behind the scale of the threat posed by deepfakes. Just like the treasurer mentioned above, the company's funds are also at risk. Deepfake fraud can also be used to access sensitive IP and trade secrets. Employee deepfakes can also damage a company's reputation and erode investor and consumer trust.

Even in the face of these ominous threats, companies continue to woefully underfund cybersecurity. The latest Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index highlights that only 3% of organizations have the “mature” level of readiness needed to become more resilient to cyber threats.

So if CEOs want to prevent their companies from becoming the next victim of a high-profile deepfake scam, they need to double down on their cybersecurity funding immediately. Relying on governments to do this will only increase our exposure to the risks posed by deepfakes. With healthier funding, companies can deploy authentication tools, AI identification systems, and content watermarking to better protect themselves from deepfake threats.

