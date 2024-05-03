Google Pixel 8a full leak and all good news





Evan Blass has posted the entire Google Pixel 8a product guide ahead of the midrange smartphone's launch at Google I/O 2024 later this month. And that's nothing but good news.

The Pixel 8a will be the latest generation of A-series Pixel smartphones dating back to the Pixel 3a. And these smartphones have always managed to differentiate themselves in ways that the flagship Pixel has often struggled with, and they've had no trouble getting acclaim. While most Pixel flagships offer great value compared to Samsung and iPhone flagships, the Pixel A series has proven to be even more successful in this regard as well.

This tradition continues with the Pixel 8a. According to the leak, it will maintain the previous model's starting price of $499 and, as expected, will feature the same Tensor G3 processor and Titan M3 security chip as the flagship, as well as the same Pixel Feature Drops from its seventh year (new features). ). ) and security updates.

Aesthetically, the Pixel 8a has the same wonderfully unique look and feel as other Pixel 8 series phones, and comes in four fun matte colors, two of which are playful (green and blue) is. It features all-day battery life (up to 72 hours with battery saver), a larger battery, IP67 waterproofing, and Gorilla Glass 3. Recycled materials are also on the rise.

Pixel 8a has a dual-camera setup that supports Magic Eraser, as well as all the Google AI-powered advancements like Real Tone, Night Sight, “Pocket Correction” (which I believe is new), and Best Take features. I am. It also supports Eraser Magic, which removes unnecessary audio and sounds from videos. Speaking of which, Gemini and Circle to Search will also be available, as well as call screening and automatic phone standby. It also has automatic collision detection and all the safety features that Google's flagship phone users enjoy.

And this is the important point. While the Pixel has always offered unique value despite some thorny issues here and there, the Pixel A series offers a much lower price point and brings Pixel's unique features to a wider audience. By opening it up, we have always amplified its value. Defining different product segments is always difficult. It reminds me of all the Office and Windows SKUs we used to carry. And while it still does to some degree, Google has generally been able to move this needle forward with the A series.

Anyway, this is impressive. And maybe Google will continue to surprise us with official announcements in the future. But I doubt it. What did you leave unsaid?

