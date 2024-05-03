Deep tech VC raises $300 million in pursuit of “semiconductor supremacy”





Flemish venture capital firm Imec.xpand has raised $300 million in investment in deep tech startups.

VC is a spin-off from Imec, one of the world's largest microelectronics research institutes based in Leuven.

The new fund will target AI, semiconductors, nanotechnology, photonics and quantum computing. The company also plans to invest in startups working on new ways to diagnose and treat medical conditions.

Imec.xpand has invested in 23 companies to date, raising a total of $1.5 billion. This includes two unicorn companies valued at over $1 billion.

According to Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad, Imec.xpand recently opened a new office in the Netherlands. The company wants to focus more on the region, especially Eindhoven, a city known for its innovation.

VCs are already supporting several startups in the region. These include Axelera AI, which makes chips for edge computing, and Philips spinoff company Scil, which builds chip manufacturing equipment.

Another Dutch startup in the imec-xpands portfolio is Onera. The company develops at-home, clinical-grade sleep tests to diagnose diseases such as insomnia.

Promotion of semiconductor technology

With this funding, Imec.xpand will focus specifically on semiconductor development.

With this fund, we are dedicated to advancing the semiconductor industry by helping startups bring innovative technologies to market faster, said Tom Vanhaoutte, a partner at the VC firm.

Our combination of venture capital and international network helps unicorns grow in the global race for semiconductor supremacy.

In September, Europe passed a chip law that aims to double each bloc's global semiconductor market share from 10% to 20% by 2030. The Netherlands, home to ASML, the world's only manufacturer of cutting-edge chip equipment, will certainly play a role in this field. It plays a central role in this promotion.

