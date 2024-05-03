What's at stake in Google's antitrust lawsuit? Billions of dollars (and how we use the Internet)





For example, if you type a search in Apple's Safari browser, Google might return results on your iPhone.

You can tell Safari to choose a different search engine, but in reality, most people tend to stick with Google by default.

As some of you may know, Google pays Apple huge sums of money every year for its premium listings. You may not know how much.

According to the U.S. government, Google paid Apple more than $1 billion a month through May 2021, with a total of $20 billion in 2022 just for the privilege of being Apple's primary search engine.

These startling numbers, newly released this week, come from a major antitrust lawsuit against Google that has just entered its final stages. These are the enormous stakes of this case, which could revolutionize the way millions of Americans search for information online and reshape the high-stakes battle for the supremacy of artificial intelligence. is highlighted.

On Thursday, the Justice Department launched its final assault on Google's search engine dominance, ending a lawsuit begun during the Trump administration, alleging that Google illegally monopolizes the online search industry through payments like the one it paid to Apple. He tried to convince a federal judge. .

Closing arguments in the case will continue until Friday, and District Judge Amit Mehta is expected to issue a ruling later this year after a grueling 10-week trial held mostly behind closed doors last fall.

The outcome could have far-reaching implications for the tech industry, not just for the billions of dollars Google pays Apple, wireless carriers and other equipment makers, but also for the truth of the tech antitrust lawsuits making their way through the courts. This could be the forerunner of the pipeline.

Government lawyers in the case argue that Google maintained an illegal monopoly through a web of contracts that made its search engine the default on millions of devices and browsers around the world.

These agreements allow Google to collect further data revealing what users are looking for, creating a feedback loop that allows it to further fine-tune its products at the expense of fair competition. He was able to build a business, the Justice Department alleges. Microsoft said in court that Google was trying to turn the benefits of search data into the benefits of artificial intelligence by training its models on large numbers of search queries that no one has access to.

Google says consumers choose its search engine because it is simply the best, not because of anti-competitive practices, and that Google's search supports its Android operating system, which competes with Apple. He claimed that it was helpful in doing so. There was nothing to prevent Apple from choosing a different default search partner, he claims Google.

But Justice Department lawyers have questioned the logic of Google's payments and contracts. If Google's product is truly better than its competitors, and if switching between search engines is as easy as Google claims, why spend tens of billions of dollars a year to make it the default search provider everywhere? Do we need to be?, they ask.

During the match, Mehta kept his cards close to his vest. At the end of the trial last fall, he told both parties that he really couldn't make a decision.

I'll tell you, as I sit here today, I have no idea what I'm going to do, Mehta said last November.

Mehta continued that routine Thursday, asking tough questions of both sides on the first day of closing arguments.

Mr. Mehta once told Google lawyer John Schmidlein that in order to wrest Google's dominant position, a hypothetical rival would not only have to invest billions of dollars in a viable alternative search engine; He pointed out that the company needs to invest billions of dollars to compete with contracts with companies such as Apple.

If that's what it takes for someone to remove Google from being the default search engine, wouldn't the authors of the Sherman Act be worried about that? Mehta points to a major U.S. antitrust law: I asked while doing so. I can't imagine a world in which any other competitor, especially a new one, could do that. Microsoft couldn't do that.

Mr. Schmidlein responded that U.S. antitrust laws protect the competitive process, not competitors.

It's unclear how quickly District Judge Amit Mehta will issue a ruling after this week's arguments. But if he sides with the U.S. government and admits Google's fault, it would trigger another lawsuit to determine what penalties Google could face.

