Data News Hotlist – Data Innovation Center





This week's list of top data news highlights covers April 27, 2024 to May 3, 2024, including the world's first AI diplomat and the use of airport digital twins to reduce carbon emissions Contains articles about.

1. Reinventing the passenger experience

Paris-based technology company Valeo has partnered with gaming software developer Unity to create an augmented reality racing video game for passenger seats. The game combines virtual reality (VR) technology with the physical environment of a moving car to enhance the passenger experience.

2. Streamline your digital enterprise

Amazon has added a new feature to its AI business assistant called Amazon Q Apps that uses generative AI to create digital apps from text prompts. The tool requires no coding knowledge and allows businesses to easily digitize their services.

3. Improving municipal services

The City of Vancouver government is partnering with other municipalities and provincial governments to issue digital credentials for use in permitting services for businesses and homeowners. People use a mobile app called BC Wallet to check the validity of their government-issued credentials for various services.

4. Reducing carbon emissions

Brussels Airport has partnered with UK-based climate technology company Integrated Environmental Solutions to build a digital twin of the airport. This virtual model will help minimize energy use in buildings and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

5. Tackling the opioid crisis

The South Carolina government has released an online interactive data dashboard showing the number of drug prescriptions broken down by drug category, age group and other factors over the past two years. State agencies have been collecting data on prescriptions for years, and by making that data available to the public, they hope to better prevent prescription misuse and overprescribing of some drugs. There is.

6. Digitalization of diplomacy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has launched the world's first digital diplomat “Victoria”, which acts as an official spokesperson to save time and resources of diplomats. The department used generative AI to create the Victorious visuals, but will only use human-generated statements.

7. Solar panel improvements

Researchers from Australia's University of New South Wales and the University of Technology Sydney have developed a new algorithm to identify defects in solar panels. Researchers have developed an algorithm that uses air conditioner (A/C) power data to accurately diagnose performance deficiencies and enable early intervention to maximize energy production.

8. Reinventing retail advertising

7-Eleven Japan leverages AI to power the retailer's digital advertising by deploying visual detection technology to maximize advertising reach and efficiency. The technology counts the number of people who stop to see a particular ad and the time they spend on each ad, and AI analyzes this data to constantly adjust ad content and placement.

9. Improving water quality

The Scottish Innovation Center for Sensing, Imaging and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies has partnered with a London-based start-up called Axen Innovations to help developing countries minimize the negative effects of climate change by improving water quality. We have developed a water sensor that can reduce the amount of water. Agricultural land and areas at risk of flooding. The new technology uses sensors to monitor water quality in real time by testing various factors such as temperature and the presence of dangerous chemicals.

10. Expansion of AI research

Texas-based technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise has built a new supercomputer called Helios for the University of Krakow, which will be the fastest system in Poland. Helios supports large-scale model training in AI to advance scientific research in chemistry, medicine, materials technology, astronomy, and environmental protection.

