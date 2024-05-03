Instagram introduces new interactive stickers for Stories





Instagram announced several new features for Stories, including new interactive ways to share music, photos, and videos.

The most interesting new feature is called Reveal, which blurs the content of your Story posts when applied. The only way for viewers to see your post is to DM the person who shared it. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said direct messages have become an increasingly important part of the platform, with Stories and DMs accounting for most of Instagram's growth. Requiring DMs to view content is the next evolution of that, and will no doubt be used as an engagement hack by creators who want to increase engagement with their stories.

Another feature, Frames, applies a Polaroid overlay to images that start in gray. When the user shakes the phone, the photo appears just like many people do with real Polaroid photos. This is interesting. Because you're actually not supposed to shake Polaroids, and the company itself tells people not to shake the film while it's developing (and don't shove the photo in your pocket or bag while it's being developed). It is recommended to hide from bright light). The Frame feature was first introduced at Coachella in April.

Instagram is also adding a music-based template feature that allows users to share songs to their Stories with prompts like favorite song from the X album or you can only listen to one song for the rest of your life. The feature, called “Add Yours Music,” is built on his template for existing story prompts for photos.

Instagram is making changes aimed at increasing original content from users. The biggest change in this dynamic came earlier this week, when the company announced that it would essentially hide reposted or aggregated content from recommendations and replace it with the original version of the post. Importantly, though, recommended content from accounts you don't follow is getting more attention than ever before, which isn't necessarily a comfort to creators who are upset about not being able to reach more followers. It's not news.

