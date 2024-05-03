Games24x7 deepens focus on technology-driven innovation, promotes Tridib Mukherjee to Chief Data Science & AI Officer





Games24x7, India's most user-centric, scientific and innovative online skill gaming platform, today announced the promotion of Dr. Tridib Mukherjee to Chief Data Science & AI Officer. In his new role, Tridib will continue to drive his Games24x7's data-centric approach, leveraging his extensive expertise in data science and artificial intelligence to drive innovation and improve the user experience.

Tridib, who has served as VP of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at Games24x7 for over six years, played a pivotal role in implementing cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven solutions that propelled Games24x7 to the forefront of the online gaming industry . Tridib will continue to lead the data science and AI teams, enabling product teams to create personalized and engaging experiences for players.

Commenting on the announcement, Bhavin Pandya, co-CEO and co-founder of Games24x7, said: We are pleased to announce that Tridib has been promoted to Chief Data Science & AI Officer. With his expertise and the exceptional talent of his team, his AI and data sciences, which have grown significantly over the past five years, we are committed to delivering personalized gameplay experiences, including responsible gaming. We have continually raised the bar. We are confident that the organization will continue this tradition of innovation under his leadership, and we wish him the best as he leads the way in taking its data-driven journey to new heights. ”

Tridib Mukherjee, currently Chief Data Science and AI Officer at Games24x7, said: “At Games24x7, we are always working for our players and our operating philosophy of ‘Science of Games’ is the guiding principle behind every decision we make. Over the past six years, I've had the opportunity to work with an incredibly talented team dedicated to advancing the frontiers of gaming through the lens of data science. And we look forward to many years of collaboration and innovation as we continue our mission of leveraging technology to create even more engaging and enjoyable gaming experiences for our users. ”

With over 20 years of experience and an impressive academic background including a PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from Arizona State University, Tridib Mukherjee is uniquely positioned to lead Games24x7's data science initiatives to new heights. His extensive track record as an author of over 70 research papers and multiple patents in AI and data science reflects his deep expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, etc. . Games24x7's talented team, along with Tridib's leadership and award-winning contributions, are shaping the future direction of the industry and establishing an organization that delivers unparalleled gaming experiences to our users.

