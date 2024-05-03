5 Gemini features we'd like to see Google announce at I/O 2024





The overwhelming success of ChatGPT in late 2022 led Google to double down on launching the chatbot just four months later. Gemini, then named Bard, has had an eventful journey since then, undergoing many upgrades and a complete rebrand.

Despite all the large-scale language model (LLM) upgrades, from LaMDA to PaLM 2 to Gemini Pro, Google's chatbot has never been able to reach the popularity of its rivals. With Google I/O, the company's annual developer event, approaching, we can expect Google to roll out updates to Gemini to make chatbots more appealing to the general public.

After tracking Gemini's evolution since its launch and testing many other generative AI chatbots, we've learned that Google has developed Gemini to significantly improve the user experience and make this tool a more valuable chatbot competitor. I've put together some features that I think could be implemented.

1. A more immersive Gemini experience on iOS

The first and most obvious win would be for Google to make Gemini more appealing to iOS users. Since rebranding in February, Google has positioned Gemini as an AI assistant that goes beyond the functionality of a regular chatbot, and it's done just that on Android smartphones.

By downloading the Gemini app, Android users can access Gemini anywhere they regularly use Google Assistant, enable an overlay experience that tells Gemini what's on the screen, and use Google Assistant's voice features. You can take advantage of some great integrations, such as accessing . For example, set a timer on your cell phone.

However, iOS users cannot download the dedicated Gemini app. Access to the chatbot is limited to Google apps. Considering that many Apple users use Google as their default search engine, this is a huge missed opportunity. You may benefit from experimenting with Gemini as an assistant, especially if you don't use the native Apple AI chatbot for your iOS experience.

Microsoft Copilot is a great example of what Google can do with Gemini. The Copilot app is currently ranked #22 in the App Store's productivity category. If Google wants to market Gemini as an everyday AI assistant, iOS users should get the standalone app.

2. Automatic footnotes

Ask Gemini a question and the chatbot will answer without footnotes or source links. To help you verify the accuracy and validity of your answers, Gemini provides a handy “Double Check with Google” feature. This feature shows users the origin of some of their answers. However, this additional step requires additional updates and may disrupt users' workflows.

Additionally, Gemini does not list all sources when you click the “Check again with Google” button. As part of the response, the chatbot may inform you that no relevant content was found in Google search (see screenshot below). This response undermines the credibility of the answer and adds further doubt when using the chatbot.

One advantage of Gemini is that, unlike ChatGPT, it is connected to the internet. Google should take advantage of this feature and create features to build trust with viewers, such as clickable footnotes to source content without any additional steps. This is a feature that Copilot already provides.

3. Upload documents

Gemini is already multimodal, supporting input of audio and image prompts in addition to text. While these two features are useful, the ability to import documents can help take your chatbot to the next level. Adding this feature opens up new possibilities.

For example, Anthropic's Claude allows users to import documents for free. This feature allows users to manipulate the materials they interact with every day, making it one of the biggest benefits of chatbots.

Whether you want to summarize a research paper, need clarification on a verbose contract, or have questions about a PDF you're using, an AI chatbot with document reading capabilities can help.

Adding this feature gives Gemini a competitive advantage over its biggest rival, ChatGPT. ChatGPT only offers document uploads in ChatGPT Plus, the premium version of the chatbot that costs $20 per month.

4. Improved privacy management

When users open Gemini, they see the creepy message “Your conversations are processed by human reviewers to improve the technology that powers the Gemini app. Don't enter anything you don't want reviewed or used.” A message will appear.

When you click to see the message details, Gemini displays: “If you don't want to review future conversations or use them to improve machine learning models, turn off Gemini app activity.”

But when I go to that new window I get a contradictory message. “Whether your Gemini Apps activity is on or off, your chats are stored in your account for up to 72 hours. Google uses this data to provide you with our services and keep you safe.” Manage Security and process any feedback you choose to provide. ”

This means Google will keep your chats and continue to review them until 72 hours have passed. While it's true that generative AI models get smarter by learning from user input, many AI chatbots allow users to opt out of the feature entirely, and chats aren't saved at all.

For example, starting in April 2023, OpenAI allows users to opt out of ChatGPT's use of their data to train models and store chats. Just this week, OpenAI further updated his ChatGPT data controls, adding a temporary chat option for users who don't want to save chats in their chat history even when model improvements are turned off.

Generative AI users are generally more conscious of their data privacy, as they do not want their information to be used in future answers or shared with other users. To further encourage the use of chatbots, Google needs to address privacy concerns and add clearer and more comprehensive opt-out options.

5. Focus on Gemini rather than forcing SGE

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, Google has been working hard for a long time to popularize its AI models. As a result, the tech giant has implemented some of its generative AI products into its most popular product, the search engine, through Search Generative Experiences (SGE).

SGE allows users to get AI-generated answers to search engine prompts at the top of search results. This is intended to provide quick, helpful, conversational answers with less scrolling. However, public feedback suggests that the experience is confusing and unpleasant. Users noticed that SGE was interfering with their normal search flow.

When Google first announced SGE, it was accessible through Google's Search Labs, but users had to opt in to use the feature. But since then, many users have reported seeing SGE in their search results even if they didn't opt ​​in.

In March 2024, Google acknowledged through a statement to Search Engine Land that “a small subset of queries in U.S. search traffic” would be subject to SGE. This forced exposure led users to form negative opinions about Google's AI technology.

The solution here is simple. Rather than forcing its AI capabilities into popular products like Google Search, Google is making generative AI products like Gemini more appealing to users so they want to participate. We should focus on

