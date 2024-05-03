FY2025 budget request continues to focus on clean energy





The Biden administration has made the clean energy transition high on its governance agenda through major legislative victories such as the Inflation Control Act (IRA) and the bipartisan Infrastructure Act (BIL), and a continued government-wide focus on clean energy. It has been prioritized as a core element. innovation. The administration continues to push for more investment, but Congress faces a difficult fiscal environment, creating shortfalls in many priority areas, including funding for CHIPS and science. In March, the administration released its fiscal year 2025 budget request for the Department of Energy (DOE), with the goal of building on the gains of the past few years. This blog post focuses on the selection of priority proposals in the FY 2025 request.

Expanding clean energy technology

The BIL and IRA gave DOE a new mandate to support the demonstration, deployment, and commercialization of clean energy technologies and established the Office of Clean Energy Demonstration (OCED) to accomplish this. OCED is tasked with managing a variety of large-scale commercial demonstration programs that provide cost-share funding ranging from $50 million to $500 million. His $30 billion portfolio of OCED's BIL and IRA-funded programs includes the Industrial Demonstration Program, for which he recently announced successful bidders. Regional clean hydrogen hub. New reactor demonstration project. others.

Currently, the majority of BIL and IRA funding has been acquired and OCED would like to build on this momentum, but annual disbursements are not easy. OCED attempted to significantly increase annual spending to $215 million last year, but in the end spenders only provided $50 million in new funding to OCED, a nearly 50% decrease from FY23. . These results are especially important as some OCED programs (like most IIJA and IRA initiatives) are significantly overcapacity, allowing OCED to launch first-of-its-kind demonstration programs in new areas or expand existing programs. It hinders your ability to expand. For example, OCED's Industrial Demonstration Program offered him $6.3 billion in awards, but he received over $60 billion in federal funding and his 411 concept papers requesting $100 billion in private funding. I did. OCED's other programs, including energy improvements in rural and remote areas and clean hydrogen hubs, were similarly oversubscribed.

For fiscal year 2025, OCED is once again proposing an increase in funding to $180 million. This includes a new Extreme Heat Demonstration Program in collaboration with DOE's Office of State and Regional Energy Planning (SCEP). SCEP requested $35 million to lead the planning and design phase, and OCED's request for $70 million to fund federal costs for three to six community-scale demonstration projects. Become. This new program will provide much-needed funding for solutions to combat extreme heat, which is the leading cause of weather-related deaths for Americans and is only getting worse as global temperatures rise each year. become.

In addition to the OCED portfolio, BIL has funded the $5 billion Grid Innovation Program (GRIP), managed by the Grid Deployment Office (GDO). While GRIP focuses on central grid infrastructure, GDO also has a portfolio of microgrid initiatives. This improves resiliency by allowing communities to maintain power access even in the event of a major grid outage. The BIL has established several programs that can be used to finance specific components of a microgrid or purchase microgrid capacity, but these programs are limited to full-scale microgrid demonstration projects. Cannot be funded. For fiscal year 2025, GDO is requesting his $30 million for a new microgrid generation and design deployment program to fill that gap.

Complementing these large-scale demonstration programs are a series of small-scale pilot demonstration programs, managed by the Office of the Under Secretary of Science and Innovation (S4), with grants typically under $20 million. Masu.

Within the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Office (EERE), the Geothermal Technology Office (GTO) regularly operates funding opportunities for pilot demonstrations of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) approved by the BIL. and is funded by annual expenditures. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, GTO is requesting continued funding for this program to support additional greenfield demonstration projects.

While EGS is important as a clean and stable energy source for the future, it is not the only promising next-generation geothermal technology, as closed-loop geothermal has also demonstrated the potential to be cost-competitive with EGS. Currently, only EGS projects are covered by his GTO program, even though the BIL and previous legislation intended a more comprehensive approach. To that end, the Federation of American Scientists is working with the next generation geothermal community, including organizations representing both EGS and closed-loop geothermal companies, to take a technology-agnostic approach and expand the scope of the program to include all next-generation technologies. We asked the DOE to expand the . We also urge Congress to adopt report language directing DOE to include demonstration projects using closed-loop and other next-generation geothermal technologies, and to fully fund at least the GTO's $156 million budget request. demand.

Other demonstration activities proposed across the DOE enterprise include:

Reservoir Thermal Energy Storage and Thermal Energy Network Demonstration Program within GTO's Cryogenic and Co-Produced Resources Portfolio ($24 million). Wind Energy Technology Office demonstration of a wind hybrid system that uses wind energy to produce hydrogen for energy storage or direct industrial use ($23.5 million). Expansion of underwater demonstration of grid-scale wave energy devices at the Water Power Technologies Offices' test facility PacWave ($50 million). Department of Building Technology validation and demonstration of heat pumps and energy efficiency retrofits in commercial and residential buildings ($27 million and $32.5 million, respectively); Demonstration and validation of new grid technologies by the Department of Electric Power ($7 million). Support from the Office of Nuclear Energy to address technical, operational, and regulatory challenges facing five potential future demonstration projects as part of the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program ($142.5 million). Technology changes and FESI

The Office of Technology Transition (OTT) was established in 2015 to maximize DOE's research and development portfolio by better aligning the Department's scientific research operations with the needs of industry and the public. . A core part of OTT's mission is to expand the commercial impact of DOE's research investments by developing viable market channels for technologies emerging from national laboratories. Despite relatively small budgets, OTT's mission is critical to rapidly accelerating the energy transition.

However, in FY2024, the OTT budget was cut by 10%, reducing the ability of government agencies to accomplish their missions. Accordingly, OTT is seeking $7.1 million in fiscal year 2025 to enhance funding for its programs, an increase over the previous year's budget of $20 million. The increase includes another $3 million in his funding for CHIPS and the Foundation for Energy Security Innovation (FESI), his DOE-related 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established under the Science Act. Also includes procurement items. FESI has great potential to complement DOE's mission as a flexible tool to accelerate clean energy innovation and commercialization. Because the Foundation is a non-federal agency, it fosters public-private collaboration and invests private capital into specific projects, such as funding pilot wells for next-generation geothermal power generation or filling funding gaps for pilot-scale technologies associated with innovation. You can raise funds for charity. For example, pipeline.

In addition to overseeing the launch of FESI, OTT is driving five major programs including the Technology Commercialization Fund, Energy I-Corps Program, Lab Partner Services, Energy Tech University Awards, and the Technology Commercialization Internship Program. Masu. Each of these programs is designed to increase access to industry and innovators' laboratories while strengthening commercialization pathways for emerging energy technologies, which are critical to the successful commercialization of clean energy technologies. is.

Opportunities for assistance through parliamentary control points

The 2025 DOE request also considers supporting the critical work of several new offices by establishing a point of control for Congress. This means that these offices are treated as separate entities for appropriations purposes, rather than as subaccounts of other offices. Last year's request called for new points of control for the State Department and District Energy Program, the Federal Energy Management Program, and manufacturing and energy supply chains, but Congress has yet to act.

This is an incredibly strange topic, but it's actually very important. Establishing control points for these offices will help create a baseline for future funding and maintain institutional consistency. Becoming an independent office will give it the authority to work with other partners, including federal agencies, creating more avenues for collaboration with energy-intensive agencies like the Department of Defense, and improving mission performance. is also helpful.

