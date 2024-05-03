Google tests long-awaited Google Photos feature upgrade





Google is testing a long-awaited new feature that could help alleviate unpleasant memories.

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Google is testing a long-awaited new feature that will prevent content you don't want to see from appearing in Google Photos.

According to a new report, Google Photos is rolling out a new reduced visibility feature that lets you hide certain faces from the platform's auto-generated Memories feature without untagging them from photos stored in your main photo library. They say they are preparing.

This new feature provides a much-needed way to avoid emotionally sensitive reminders about selected individuals while retaining the ability to search for specific individuals within your photo collection. A typical example is when a loved one has recently passed away. You want to tag someone in your photos, but you don't want to receive unexpected notifications that include their videos or photos.

The feature was discovered by tipster AssembleDebug and revealed in a report from Android Authority, and although it's not yet available to users, the code is already present in the latest version of the Google Photos Android app.

According to a report, a new menu item called Hide Face from Memories will appear when editing a person from the People and Pets view in Google Photos. Tap this and you'll see two options. The first one is explained above.[表示を減らす]function, and the second is[顔をブロック]further prevents the person from being tagged in photos with other people.

This new one-tap video enhancement, discovered by the same tipster, could also arrive in a future Google Photos update.

Follow @paul_monckton on Instagram

Forbes New Google Update Could Hide Powerful Google Photos Video Feature By Paul Monckton Forbes New Google Photos Feature Could Prevent Photos from Deleting By Paul Monckton

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulmonckton/2024/05/03/google-tests-much-needed-google-photos-feature-upgrade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos