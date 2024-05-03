Stellar wins TravelTech’s 2024 AI Innovation of the Year





Stellar was recognized for Trips, an innovative travel planner that combines human storytelling and AI.

KIRKLAND, Wash. , May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Stellar, the travel platform where travelers discover, connect and book based on experiences shared by their favorite creators, is proud to announce the 2024 TravelTech Breakthrough Award. Awarded and took the top spot for AI Innovation of the Year.

The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes excellence and innovation in travel and hospitality technology. With a mission to thoroughly evaluate leading technology companies and solutions, we serve as a benchmark for industry excellence. This year's program received an incredible response, with thousands of nominations, highlighting the breadth and impact of the awards.

In January, Stellar launched Trips, a travel planning tool that combines the power of human storytelling with cutting-edge AI technology to address a market need the company has identified.

“Today's travel industry is not built for the way Millennials and Gen Z explore and book travel. Their booking process is collaborative, starts on social media, and searches for information multiple times. It's a deconstructive approach to traditional planning and commerce, with a greater emphasis on personal experience and planning collaboration than the travel industry has ever experienced before. ,” said Pete Bryant, CEO of Stellar.

Stellar integrates your entire journey into one ecosystem. That means a map with embedded short videos linked to travel information, an itinerary builder, and videos for navigation and nearby location discovery, all seamlessly connected to commerce and based on a human perspective and story. It is built with

“We are very passionate and support this unique approach to collaborative commerce in user experience,” Bryant said. “The travel industry has lost the importance of this human perspective in its pursuit of transactions. I believe it has a huge impact on planning.”

Travelers use Steller to:

Create a unique itinerary Trips is tailored to the needs of travelers, whether they plan every detail, want a high-level list, or want to find something to do on the fly. Explore and save trips and recommendations from real travelers A traveler explores a destination from multiple her POVs through experiences shared by others. Watch thousands of hours of travel video content. Steller houses unique user-generated videos from around the world. Book unique experiences and hotels directly from your itinerary.

“The traction we’re seeing is exciting. Trips has had a huge impact on how the two largest generations explore and book travel, and also how suppliers connect video content to commerce. Stellar is truly shaping travel, contributing to the industry on both the supply and demand sides.

“We want to recognize Stellar's truly innovative tools with our 'TravelTech AI Innovation of the Year' award,” said Brian Vaughan, Managing Director of the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. “You start planning your trip with the media, but videos on social media don't.” Stellar's tools come with the context you need to plan your trip, combining human insights and AI to make it simple and personalized. ”

About Stellar Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Kirkland, Wash., Stellar is a market-leading travel discovery platform that guides travelers from inspiration to booking through the authentic experiences of other travelers. Steller's player delivers experiences in more than 2,000 destinations to travelers around the world through partnerships with leading search engines and travel booking sites. The Steller app lets you discover and book nearly 5 million hotels and experiences around the world. For more information, please visit www.steller.co.

Source Stellar

