



A major antitrust lawsuit over Google's search engine is nearing its conclusion. It all boils down to: Is Google an illegal monopoly pushing out rivals, or is it simply the best search engine?

MICHELLE MARTIN, HOST:

Google has been using its own verbs for years. The federal government says it's illegal.

Steve Inkeep, host:

Ah, not the verb itself, but the search engine. The government's antitrust lawsuit accuses Google of operating an illegal monopoly. Easily search for company answers on Google. For that matter, you can also search on Bing. The company claims to simply have the best search engine.

MARTIN: Closing arguments conclude today. NPR technology correspondent Dara Carr has been following the trial and is here to talk more about it. good morning.

Dara Kerr, signed: Hello, Michelle.

MARTIN: First, can you remind me what this antitrust case is about?

Carr: Yes. It's hard to underestimate how popular Google Search is. There's no denying that Google is a monopoly, as the company controls about 90% of the global search engine market. That in itself is not illegal. However, what is illegal is when a company engages in certain practices that prevent competitors from entering the market. And the Justice Department says that's exactly what Google did.

MARTIN: What exactly does the government say Google did to maintain this monopoly?

KERR: Their case hinges on exclusive agreements Google has with device makers like Apple and Samsung and web browser companies like Mozilla, which operates Firefox. Google pays these companies billions of dollars a year to be used as the default search engine on their devices. And many people don't even realize that Google is the default. The government argues that such deals make it impossible for competitors to gain an advantage. What that means for consumers like you and me is that we don't have to innovate and make better products because we have few choices and Google is already at the top. about it.

MARTIN: What does Google say?

KERR: During a trial period that lasted 10 weeks, Google said its search engine was better than other search engines and that's why it dominated the industry. It also said that if users want to switch to a different search engine, they can do so. Just go to your device settings and change the default to DuckDuckGo, Bing, or Yahoo with a few clicks and swipes.

MARTIN: So tell me about your closing argument. How were they?

Kerr: What's really interesting is that it's not like a courtroom TV drama where the lawyers give long speeches. Instead, the judge moves back and forth between the lawyers and asks some really pointed questions. He wants legal explanations about the technology and how Google is or isn't violating the law.

The judge also appeared to be trying to poke holes in both sides' arguments. So when Google said sites like Amazon were competitors when people searched for products to buy, the judge made clear that he didn't think Google and Amazon were comparable. And when the government said Google was not keeping up with search engine innovation, the judge disagreed. So the judges haven't really indicated which side they're on.

MARTIN: Has the judge given any indication or do you have any sense of when the judge will make a decision?

KERR: Yeah, we expect that to happen within the next few months. There will then be a separate hearing to determine what sanctions he would impose on the company if he finds that Google has acted illegally. It could be anything from fines to a corporate breakup or restructuring of Google. Therefore, this decision has real potential to change our internet experience.

MARTIN: That's NPR's Dara Carr. Thank you, Dara.

Kerr: Thank you very much.

MARTIN: Now, I just want to let you know that Google is a corporate sponsor of NPR, and we cover NPR like any other company.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, please visit our website's Terms of Use and Permissions page at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are produced by NPR contractors on short notice deadlines. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The reliable recording of NPR's programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/05/03/1248863443/a-judge-hears-closing-arguments-in-an-antitrust-case-against-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos