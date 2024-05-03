Download Frostpunk 2 Beta for free





Frostpunk 2 BETA Download PC Game Setup Free in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

Frostpunk 2 BETA PC Game Overview 2023

* Visit Frostland again 30 years after the Great Storm and face a new deadly threat to your city's future human nature. * Build your city on a new scale by creating entire districts with different purposes: industrial, scientific, etc. * Make sure all parts of the city work in harmony with each other like the cogs of a giant resource-hungry machine * Build a council building where you will formulate the laws of the growing city * Navigate between different factions and their ideas for the future, and try to tame their ambitions as well as their unbridled thirst for power * Research technologies that will change the face of… Your city

The frost never ends

The game takes place 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard that occurred in Frostpunk. The land is still mired in endless frost and harsh icy climate. You play as the leader of a resource-starved city where expansion and internal conflicts are an inevitable reality. It's up to you to make decisions about the future of your city and face their consequences. In Frostpunk 2, you can build your city on a new scale by creating entire districts with different purposes. Make sure all parts of the city work well together as well as research techniques that will set the direction for your citizens' progress.

The city must not fall

Frostpunk 2 is still a game about a city and its community, says Jacob Stokalski, co-game director and design director at 11-bit Studios. But internal unrest, sparked by growing social differences, means players will face new kinds of threats. We use a post-apocalyptic setting to tell a meaningful story about human ambition. Because in the end, what can destroy us is not nature itself, but its human nature.

Move between factions as a host

As a city grows, creating and passing new laws becomes more complex. People are slowly dividing into factions with different and often contradictory visions of the future. The Council is the place where these ideas collide, sometimes violently. It's your role as the host to ensure the city doesn't fall because of those conflicts. Managing emerging crises while guiding humanity towards a new destiny.

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content as follows:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages, or may not be suitable for viewing at work: nudity, frequent violence, gory content, or general adult content

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Repack Kit: BETAGame File Name: Frostpunk_2_BETA.zip Game Download Size: 9.2 GBMD5SUM: 292953eb4c13c7ae9ebe1cbdcbf577c2

Frostpunk 2 BETA system requirements

Before you start Frostpunk 2 BETA free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10/11 (64-bit) * Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 / Intel Core i5 2.5GHz * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: AMD RX 550 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GTX 1050Ti 4GB VRAM / INTEL ARC A310 4GB VRAM * DirectX: Version 12 * Storage: 30GB available space * Additional Notes: SSD required. The ultra-wide screen is not fully supported. Please be aware that the listed system requirements may change prior to the game's release.

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10/11 (64-bit) * Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 / Intel Core i7 2.8 GHz * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: AMD RX 5700 8 GB VRAM / NVIDIA 2060 Super RTX 8GB VRAM / INTEL ARC A770 8GB VRAM* DirectX: Version 12* Storage: 30GB available space

Download Frostpunk 2 Beta for free

Click on the button below to start Frostpunk 2 BETA. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

