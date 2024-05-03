How much does proximity affect startup innovation? The equivalent of 20 meters to be exact





A new study of startups sharing coworking spaces adds a new wrinkle to the work-from-anywhere debate. Proximity, especially proximity, is important for disseminating knowledge between disparate companies.

One of the study's authors, Maria Roche, an assistant professor at Harvard Business School, said that the more different startups are, the more they will benefit from being in close proximity. And here's the surprising thing. Knowledge spillover occurs most often within a radius of 20 meters (65 feet).

Roche says that beyond that distance, neighborhood influence drops off dramatically, so much so that individual startups are on different floors entirely. And the benefits, measured by the extent to which neighboring countries adopt each other's web technologies, are greatest when neighboring startups focus on very different markets and share some social interactions. Masu.

The reality today is that we are unlikely to talk to people who are very different from us unless there is some mechanism that binds us together.

This study provides a deeper understanding of the importance of physical proximity as organizations explore how best to balance in-person and remote work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic . Four years after the pandemic sent workplaces into lockdown, organizations continue to weigh the collaborative benefits of spending time together against the focus they can gain remotely.

The reality today is that we are unlikely to talk to people who are significantly different from ourselves unless there is some mechanism that binds us together, Roche says. Our study shows that geography can be very powerful because we do not necessarily have a choice in who we encounter, as provided by the physical environment.

Roche, along with Christian Catalini, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, and Alexander Ettle, a professor at Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business, recently published a study in Management Science. wrote this paper.

More than 200 startups gather under one roof

The researchers based their conclusions on a study of a five-story, 207-room, 100,000-square-foot coworking space, one of the largest of its kind in the United States. The facility houses companies focused on financial technology, marketing technology, and software development, and new entrants will be randomly assigned office space.

Researchers looked at each company's data, including the actual walking distance between offices, to determine whether and how much neighboring companies influence each other's website technology and technology stack. We have built an extensive data profile of

A company's technology stack fundamentally shapes a startup's success, the authors write. During the study period, startups in our sample adopted an average of 7.3 new web stack technologies. More than half have introduced at least one new technology.

In total, the study covered 251 companies that spent time in coworking spaces from August 2014 to January 2017, and researchers analyzed the proximity of interactions between approximately 11,000 unique combinations of companies. impact can be evaluated.

Roche and his co-authors studied additional factors, including the makeup of individual companies and their industries, the impact of social events within coworking spaces, and whether knowledge sharing leads to greater success in raising investment funding. included.

Magic happens within 20 meters

Start-ups within 20 meters of each other have the greatest influence on the selection and implementation of web technologies. According to the study, working within that short distance increases a company's probability of adopting nearby technology by 3 percentage points.

Beyond 20 meters, the effect of proximity diminishes rapidly. The study found that doubling the distance between two companies reduces the probability of technology adoption by 1.7%. Startups that are more than 20 meters away behave as if they are on completely different floors, Roche writes.

Knowledge sharing between neighboring countries is most effective when the product markets and socio-demographic characteristics of the two companies are fundamentally different. The study found that peer technology adoption rates increase by 3.7% when companies from different markets are involved. This may be partly due to the lack of redundant knowledge in the first place.

Its effectiveness is greatest when startup employees interact. When startups share a common area, such as a kitchen, the distance of influence increases and more knowledge spills over to more distant startups.

Startups in moderately diverse environments (within 20 meters) can use composite metrics based on variables such as product market to share knowledge and participate in coworking social events. You can gain traction from each other. The study showed that these companies are more likely to receive at least $1 million in seed funding.

Face-to-face is especially important for innovation

Roche emphasizes that the team's findings specifically concern the impact of proximity on technology adoption in startup coworking environments. But she added that the study provides insight into the importance of real-life interaction and how best to design collaborative workspaces, including business incubators.

Being physically co-located with other people from different backgrounds becomes very important.

Knowledge and experience are invaluable resources for startups and small organizations, but they are often in short supply. By coexisting with companies that are diverse in terms of background and business model, Roche says, you can bridge the gap and get really different information. And that information can help you come up with particularly novel ideas.

Roche suggests that face-to-face interaction can be especially important when an organization relies on innovative thinking for success. In that case, she says, she needs access to information she doesn't already have. Therefore, being physically present with other people from different backgrounds becomes very important.

You'll probably also like:

Do you have feedback or ideas to share? Email the Working Knowledge team at [email protected].

Image: iStockphoto/cagkansayin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hbswk.hbs.edu/item/how-much-does-proximity-influence-startup-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos