How to use AI-powered Magic Compose features





Magic Compose uses generative AI to suggest responses to your text messages. It launched in May 2023 but is only available in a limited capacity through the Google Messages app. Unlike the Pixel 8's AI capabilities, it's not limited to a specific device. We'll show you how to enable and use Magic Compose in Google Messages, and how to sign up to test the feature. Available on any device, but we recommend Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro for the best AI experience.

How to sign up for Magic Compose

Google is gradually rolling out Magic Compose to all Google Messages users. However, it is limited to the following.

Users over 18 years old. English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean. USA, France, UK. Beta version of the Google Messages app.

To add yourself to the waiting list, join the beta version of the Google Messages app. Go to the Google Messages Play Store page,[テスターに​​なる]Tap. Do the same with the Carrier Services app.

Google says you need to participate in the Carrier Services testing program to access Magic Compose, but I could only access it by signing up for the Google Messages testing program.

Google will eventually roll out this feature to phones, but you can get on the priority list by subscribing to Google One Premium. If you meet all the eligibility criteria, read on to find out if Magic Compose is available on your phone. How to enable Magic Compose in Google Messages

First, pick up your Android phone and use the numbers of your choice. After you take a few clear actions, think about how Magic Compose suggests conversation starters and contextual responses. No more back and forth dialogue and getting stuck on an answer.

Magic Compose can be used for RCS and SMS conversations. Here's how to find the feature:

Open a conversation. Tap the Message Suggestion icon (the speech bubble with a plus) in the text field. Tap Try It Out to enable Magic Compose. Tap the icon on the left to provide feedback and learn more about Magic Compose.

[メッセージの提案]If you don't see the icon, manually update the Google Messages app. If you still don't see it, wait until Google rolls out the update to your phone.

How to use the writing assistant in Google Messages

[メッセージの提案]Each time you tap the button, it generates a series of responses based on the 20 previously sent and received messages.

while chatting[メッセージの提案]Tap the icon to see a short list of responses in context. To see more suggestions, tap the Message Suggestions icon again. Please select the most relevant answer. Edit the message as needed, then tap Send.How to utilize the rewrite function

Magic Compose can also rewrite messages to suit your conversational style.in a text field slot instead of selecting a response from a list.[書き換え提案]Tap the icons to add some flair to your message. This works for generated messages and messages that you create yourself.

Tap the Rewrite Suggestion icon in the text slot. Tap any style to see different ways to write your message. Select a suggestion and rewrite the draft. Tap Send to send your rewritten message.Related Google Messages: 18 Easy Tips for RCS and Chat Get the most out of Google Messages with these easy tricks How to keep your head up when composing magic

It's fun to let generative AI take over the driver's seat and draft contextual replies to your chats. AI is not a fad. This problem is not going away, as evidenced by Google Gemini and ChatGPT. Try a little, try a lot. It's funny to watch the AI ​​create lyrical responses, creating some hilarious moments as the dialogue takes on a melodramatic, poetic tone.

Once you know how to use it, you can take your chat skills to the next level in no time. Humanity is at its best, but blank text field panic and bad texting habits are real. Use this feature sparingly at first and only move to Magic Compose if you get stuck. Or, if you want to tease a friend with a good sense of humor, you can add flair and poetry to your replies for a laugh.

Magic Compose is an feature. It will not be launched as a stable feature in Google Messages and may end up in the scrap heap of failed experiments. Sign up as soon as possible to get a chance to try it out.

Never deal with writer's block again

Magic Compose is a great tool to have on hand when you're having trouble replying or just want to enjoy your messages. More styles and more accurate responses could become part of Magic Compose as Google experiments further with its AI capabilities. If you're impressed by Magic Compose's features, you might want to check out some of the best AI apps for Android smartphones.

